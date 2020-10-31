Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each PositionOctober 31, 2020
One of the biggest challenges that fantasy football managers can face is navigating the middle of an NFL season. Injuries are typically beginning to mount by Week 8—the 2020 season is certainly no different—and bye weeks are a big part of the equation.
This week, the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team are all on bye.
With several players unavailable, managers can be left scrambling to find the right flex options. Bench players and the waiver wire become extremely important.
Here, we'll run down the top players at each flex spot—running back, wide receiver and tight end—along with some potential waiver-wire targets. Rankings and choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Running Backs
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
4. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
7. Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams
10. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers
11. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
12. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
13. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals
14. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
Waiver-Wire Target: JaMycal Hasty, RB, San Francisco 49ers
With running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert injured, JaMycal Hasty got an opportunity to shine in Week 7. Against the New England Patriots, he amassed 73 scrimmage yards with one reception on just 10 touches.
Hasty could again be a serviceable flex play in Week 8, even against the Seattle Seahawks' eighth-ranked run defense. However, his workload will be a determining factor, so managers need to keep an eye on the status of Coleman.
According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, there's a chance that Coleman will return this week.
"You never know until you talk to the trainers," he told reporters.
While Hasty might not be a premium play in Week 8, he's arguably the best option still likely to be available this late in the weekend. He's rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues and 51 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receivers
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
4. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
8. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
9. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions
10. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles
11. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
12. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
13. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
16. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
17. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
18. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
19. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
20. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins
21. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
22. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders
23. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers
24. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
25. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens
Waiver-Wire Target: Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns
Even with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. done for the year with a torn ACL, fellow Cleveland Browns pass-catcher Rashard Higgins remains available in a lot of leagues. He's rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues but just 18 percent of ESPN leagues.
Higgins could be a valuable pickup for Week 8 and beyond. He established chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield during Mayfield's rookie season and showed that the rapport is still there last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Higgins finished the game with six receptions and 110 yards.
Higgins is a solid play against the Las Vegas Raiders and their 28th-ranked pass defense. More importantly, though, he could be a fine long-term piece for managers thin at the receiver position.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
5. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans
6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
7. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints
9. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
10. Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles
Waiver-Wire Target: Harrison Bryant, TE, Cleveland Browns
While not a long-term target like Higgins, Browns tight end Harrison Bryant should be a solid play against the Raiders in Week 8. Las Vegas isn't particularly stout against the pass, and Bryant is likely to see a lot of opportunities in the passing game.
With starter Austin Hooper out following an appendectomy, Bryant became one of Mayfield's go-to targets. He caught four passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
While Bryant might not score twice, he will be a viable red-zone threat. He should have a similar stat line in Week 8 and is still readily available in most leagues.
Bryant is rostered in just 7 percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros.