Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

One of the biggest challenges that fantasy football managers can face is navigating the middle of an NFL season. Injuries are typically beginning to mount by Week 8—the 2020 season is certainly no different—and bye weeks are a big part of the equation.

This week, the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team are all on bye.

With several players unavailable, managers can be left scrambling to find the right flex options. Bench players and the waiver wire become extremely important.

Here, we'll run down the top players at each flex spot—running back, wide receiver and tight end—along with some potential waiver-wire targets. Rankings and choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.