Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul: I'm 'Going to Destroy the Giants' on Monday Night

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is looking forward to facing his former team, the New York Giants, on Monday evening.

"I'm coming for their necks, man," Pierre-Paul said Friday, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

"They know that. Jason Pierre-Paul ain't going nowhere. I'm going to Monday Night Football and going to destroy the Giants. That's what I want to do as an individual. But I still have love for them."

That quote preceded comments about Pierre-Paul, who missed the first half of the 2019 season after suffering injuries in an offseason car accident, lamenting the fact that he had to watch his former team beat the Bucs in a 32-31 comeback victory capped by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' fourth-down touchdown scamper on Sept. 22.

"That last play, I knew he was going to run the ball, but what can I do? I'm home on my couch, just looking," he said.

"Red zone, everybody's got their backs turned, all you can do is go down the middle. But I'm here now, happy to play Daniel Jones. [Ex-Giants quarterback Eli Manning's] not there no more, so I won't have to pick him up and say 'Eli, man, you good?'"

Pierre-Paul made it clear, however, that there is "no bad blood" between him and the team that picked him 15th overall in the 2010 NFL draft out of South Florida:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"There's no bad blood. This is a business. I know how the business goes. Regardless of the fact that I'm doing well, they're not doing well, at the end of the day, you just hope things work out for the best when you leave a team. Obviously, it's not going well for them, and I hope the best for them."

Pierre-Paul played for the Giants from 2010-2017, winning Super Bowl XLVI in his second year with the team. In March 2018, the Giants dealt Pierre-Paul and a fourth-round pick to the Bucs for third- and fourth-round draft choices. He's played 33 games with the Bucs, amassing 83 tackles and 26.5 sacks.

The 5-2 Bucs are riding a two-game winning streak into the Meadowlands against the 1-6 New York Giants. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET.

It will mark the second time that Pierre-Paul has played his ex-team. On Nov. 18, 2018, JPP amassed seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in a 38-35 road loss.