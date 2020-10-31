NFL Predictions Week 8: Fantasy Projections and Guide to Latest Vegas Odds

NFL Predictions Week 8: Fantasy Projections and Guide to Latest Vegas OddsOctober 31, 2020
Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones had a vintage performance on Thursday night, catching seven passes for 137 yards. While he didn't find the end zone, he helped the Falcons pick up their second win of the season while upsetting the rival Carolina Panthers.
Week 8 is likely to be filled with many more high-end fantasy performances and perhaps a couple more upsets to boot.
Here's a look ahead at some Week 8 fantasy projections and the latest odd and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Quarterbacks
1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 350 passing yards, 4 TDs
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 325 passing yards, 3 TDs
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 275 passing yards, 25 rushing yards, 2 TDs
4. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans: 310 passing yards, 2 TDs
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: 200 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, 2 TDs
6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs
7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 200 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, 2 TDs
8. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns: 280 passing yards, 2 TDs
9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs
10. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: 270 passing yards, 2 TDs
It's a good week for managers with top quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes. However, guys like Ryan Tannehill and Justin Herbert can be sneaky good plays in Week 8.
Tannehill has a wonderful matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and their atrocious pass defense. The Tennessee Titans signal-caller should carve up a unit that ranks 25th in pass defense and just surrendered five touchdown passes to Baker Mayfield.
Herbert, meanwhile, is quickly becoming a fantasy must-start. The Los Angeles Chargers rookie has topped 300 passing yards in three of his five starts. Over his last three games, he has tossed 10 touchdown passes with just one interception.
If you have a quarterback good enough to keep Herbert on the bench, it's probably worth checking into your trade options.
Running Backs
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: 2 receptions, 180 total yards, 2 TDs
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: 6 receptions, 130 total yards, 2 TDs
3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: 5 receptions, 130 total yards, 2 TDs
4. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns: 3 receptions, 120 total yards, 1 TD
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: 2 receptions, 120 total yards, 1 TD
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: 4 receptions, 100 total yards, 1 TD
7. Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 95 total yards, 1 TD
8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs: 3 receptions, 100 total yards, 1 TD
9. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams: 2 receptions, 100 total yards, 1 TD
10. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers: 3 receptions, 90 total yards, 1 TD
11. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 receptions, 85 total yards, 1 TD
12. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: 2 receptions, 85 total yards, 1 TD
13. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals: 3 receptions, 75 total yards, 1 TD
14. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 reception, 85 total yards, 1 TD
15. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears: 3 receptions, 60 total yards, 1 TD
While Tannehill is a bit of a sneaky play in Week 8, Titans running back Derrick Henry is a flat-out must-start. The NFL's leading rusher is about to go up against a Bengals defense that ranks 28th in both yards and yards per carry allowed.
It wouldn't be a shock to see Henry top 200 yards on Sunday.
As far as sneaky plays go, keep an eye on Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams. He should again be the leading rusher with starter Aaron Jones out for a second-consecutive week. With Jones out last week, Williams racked up 114 total yards and a touchdown.
"Jamaal is such an important part of our team in so many facets," Rodgers said, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.
Expect Williams to be a big part of Green Bay's offensive game plan against the rival Minnesota Vikings.
Wide Receivers
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: 8 receptions, 160 yards, 2 TDs
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: 6 receptions, 150 yards, 2 TDs
3. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: 5 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TDs
4. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: 7 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD
5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD
6. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings: 6 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD
7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD
8. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD
9. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions: 6 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD
10. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles: 7 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD
11. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: 5 receptions, 125 yards, 1 TD
12. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: 6 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD
13. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD
14. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals: 5 receptions, 85 yards, 1 TD
15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD
16. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals: 4 receptions, 85 yards, 1 TD
17. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns: 5 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD
18. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD
19. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears: 8 receptions, 100 yards
20. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins: 5 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD
21. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD
22. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders: 5 receptions, 90 yards
23. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD
24. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD
25. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD
As far as the top wide receivers in Week 8 go, it's largely going to be the usual suspects. Davante Adams has a huge matchup against the Vikings, while both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett should be strong against the San Francisco 49ers. In their case, it'll be less a matter of matchup and more a product of Seattle's situation.
Seattle Seahawks running backs Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Trevis Homer are all questionable or doubtful for Sunday. Seattle will likely have to lean heavily on the pass, even against San Francisco's third-ranked pass defense.
You may notice that New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas isn't listed here. While he did return to practice this week, he has already been ruled out against Chicago.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
5. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans
6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
7. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints
9. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
10. Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles
There aren't likely to be many surprises at the top of the tight ends list come Monday evening. One notable exception might be Philadelphia Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers, however. The seventh-year pro had a strong game last week, catching six passes for 85 yards.
With Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert both sidelined, Rodgers is the Eagles' top tight end and one of Carson Wentz's most experienced targets. Just be sure to keep an eye on Goedert. According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Goedert "should" be ready to play and activated from injured reserve this week.
Rodgers will still have value if Goedert returns, but he won't necessarily be a must-start against the Dallas Cowboys. Goedert, on the other hand, will be.
NFL Week 8 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions
Minnesota Vikings (+6.5, 51) at Green Bay Packers: 38-28 Green Bay
Tennessee Titans (-6.5, 52) at Cincinnati Bengals: 26-23 Tennessee
New York Jets (+19.5, 49) at Kansas City Chiefs: 35-13 Kansas City
Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5, 50.5) at Cleveland Browns: 33-32 Cleveland
Pittsburgh Steelers (+4, 46.5) at Baltimore Ravens: 24-22 Baltimore
New England Patriots (+4, 41) at Buffalo Bills: 22-20 Buffalo
Indianapolis Colts (-3, 50) at Detroit Lions: 28-23 Indianapolis
Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 46) at Miami Dolphins: 30-28 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 44.5) at Denver Broncos: 23-21 Los Angeles
San Francisco 49ers (+3, 54) at Seattle Seahawks: 30-23 Seattle
New Orleans Saints (-4.5, 43.5) at Chicago Bears: 28-22 New Orleans
Dallas Cowboys (+10.5, 43) at Philadelphia Eagles: 22-16 Philadelphia
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5, 45) at New York Giants: 30-20 Tampa Bay
There's one game in Week 8 that stands out. The Kansas City Chiefs are nearly three-touchdown favorites over the New York Jets. That's a large line any way you slice it. However, it seems entirely plausible that the Chiefs will cover.
The Jets really are that bad—they've lost seven games by a combined score of 203-85—and they could be without wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman. Crowder has been limited with a groin injury, while Perriman missed practice with a concussion.
It's hard to see the Jets keeping pace with Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs—and yes, they could easily lose by three scores. They have lost by at least 20 points three different times this season, most recently against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.
