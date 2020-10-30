    Yasiel Puig's Attorney Says MLB OF Denies Allegations in Sexual Battery Lawsuit

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020

    Cleveland Indians' Yasiel Puig runs against the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The attorney for Yasiel Puig has denied sexual battery allegations made against the free-agent outfielder in a lawsuit filed this week.

    TMZ Sports noted Puig's attorney said the former All-Star "categorically denied" the allegations. 

    In court documents obtained by TMZ, a woman said Puig assaulted her in the bathroom at Staples Center during a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers on Oct 31, 2018. 

    The woman said that "she was forced into a bathroom" by Puig, who then "grabbed at her trying to take her clothes off, touched her sexual organs during this struggle, and eventually pinned her with one arm and used his other to stroke his own penis, exposing himself, and eventually ejaculating."

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

     

