Ranking the Worst NBA Draft Classes Since 2000

Associated Press

Some recent NBA draft classes were so chock-full of talent that it's fun to do "redrafts" to see how different things could have been.

Others were so disappointing from start to finish that it's a little nauseating to rehash all the swings and misses.

Well, grab some Pepto Bismol and join us on this trip down Painful Memory Lane as we rank the worst NBA draft classes of the past two decades.

There's no singular metric suitable for grading a draft class, but we focused primarily on career win shares and All-Star Game appearances. We also broke that data down into the top five picks, the lottery picks and "others" to help gauge whether the guys who were supposed to pan out actually did.

That doesn't mean Giannis Antetokounmpo provided less overall value to the 2013 class because he was taken outside the lottery. But it does mean we put stock into the fact that four of the 2013 lottery picks were complete busts and No. 12 pick Steven Adams is arguably the only one who has outperformed his draft position.

Generally speaking, depth is important. If a class had one surefire Hall of Famer, a handful of decent contributors and about 50 guys who amounted to nothing, it's going to be on this list. Conversely, if a class didn't have anything close to a Hall of Famer but did have a dozen guys who accumulated (or are on pace for) 50 or more career win shares, that's not going to be considered a bad class.