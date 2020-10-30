Mac McClung Immediately Eligible to Play at Texas Tech After Georgetown Transfer

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NCAA granted Mac McClung's transfer waiver, allowing him to play for Texas Tech in 2020-21 after leaving Georgetown for the Red Raiders.

McClung shared a video Friday announcing the news:

The 6'2" guard averaged 14.2 points and 2.2 assists in two seasons with the Hoyas.

McClung entered the NCAA's transfer portal on May 13, with the Washington Post's Kareem Copeland noting he was the fifth Georgetown player to transfer out since the start of December. Two weeks later, the Gate City Virginia, native announced he was heading to Lubbock, Texas.

Getting McClung's transfer waiver affirmed is more good news for head coach Chris Beard after the NCAA ruled in September that Jamarius Burton can play right away after leaving Wichita State. Burton was a two-year starter for the Shockers, averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 assists.

Texas Tech was the national runner-up in 2019 but only managed to get 18 wins prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting the season down. Not surprisingly, Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens and Brandone Francis proved difficult to replace.

Jahmi'us Ramsey, the leading scorer from this past year, chose to test the NBA waters, and Davide Moretti opted to start his professional career overseas. That made it even more important for Beard to land an experienced guard or two who could guide a turnaround.

Suddenly, a roster that already had Kyler Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr. looks pretty strong with the additions of McClung, Burton and fellow transfer Marcus Santos-Silva.