Extended Randy Orton vs. Edge Feud for WWE Championship Would Be Major Letdown

Anyone who is even remotely familiar with WWE programming seems to know where things are going between Edge and Randy Orton.

Edge isn't even on television right now as he comes back from an injury, yet it's plain as day WWE and Vince McMahon have a certain idea in mind simply through Orton's usage.

The idea: A title on the line between the two former friends at WrestleMania.

That notion picked up some serious steam at Hell in a Cell, where WWE inexplicably ended Drew McIntyre's superb title reign to hand the belt to Orton—despite his losing a handful of noteworthy prior matchups against the champion, including an ambulance match.

The following night on Raw, McIntyre seemed to act a little out of character by not outright demanding a rematch or even bringing up the fact he'd made short work of the new champ multiple times before the misstep.

And now this. According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman), WWE's forging ahead with the plan to have Edge challenge the new champion at WrestleMania 37.

As always, one major thing must receive a highlight here—Edge vs. Orton doesn't need a title belt.

This has been said over and over and over again and WWE's bookers clearly don't care. Goldberg hasn't needed a belt in the past. Neither has Brock Lesnar, especially at the detriment to someone like Kofi Kingston. A top title's reputation is better off on the next generation of stars because returning headliners are going to be draws pretty much no matter what.

Keeping a top title on a returning star (and rest assured Edge is probably winning it if this happens) is as risky as it gets. There's more harm than good that can come to a title's reputation (remember the botch-filled Goldberg matches?) and actually taking it back off them is nearly impossible.

Granted, Edge doesn't strike anyone as a guy to have a flop of a match. He looked good in his recent return at the Royal Rumble and a few other spots before his injury. But it's still a risk, especially for a guy working his way back from a serious injury.

And besides these well-traveled ideas about returning Superstars and unnecessary title usage, there's something else to consider—WWE's using Edge's limited return on a feud with Orton.

It feels safe to classify any Edge run as risky considering he's 47 years old. And while there is some strong storytelling value having him in this feud with a veteran right now, his name has appeared plenty over the last decade on dream matches lists.

WWE has arguably the deepest roster of talent ever. Orton-Edge is fun, but getting "The Rated R Superstar" in some unique, fresh matches would endear him to a new generation of fans. Heck, it might even move the needle more than an Orton feud too, provided The Viper's had problems with keeping fans engaged in the past.

Think, Edge against Seth Rollins. Edge against AJ Styles. Edge against this version of Roman Reigns. Daniel Bryan? Any number of NXT Superstars?

The names and ideas go on and on. And maybe WWE's idea is he can end up doing some of these feuds after he wins the belt at 'Mania. But that's wishful thinking that he's going to hang around long as it is (or that his body will hold up). And the dramatic reception WWE has in mind for his big return from injury and title win might end up falling much flatter than it should if even a date as far off as that still can't have a packed arena of fans there to react.

Edge-Orton would be a little more exciting if they hadn't already done it twice already and if they hadn't seemingly capped off the possibilities of such an encounter with the funnily-named "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash in June.

But here rests one of WWE's biggest problems at times—not doing retreads. Edge-Orton was superb earlier this year, but leaning into it too much could lead to disaster. Fans don't need a third meeting and that third in a budding apparent trilogy doesn't need a top title.

New is good. New is driving the company in great directions. Think, McIntyre taking down Lesnar for top-guy status and Reigns finally doing the heel turn. New and fresh would be Edge getting some of those rare dream matches in while he still can—not remaining in what if land for forever like someone such as Sting.

The door is open for those dream matches, and yet WWE's intent on running back another throwdown between these two. It's already hurt weekly programming with McIntyre derailed and it signals pretty much everyone feuding with Orton is bound to lose (step on up, punching bag Bray Wyatt). By the time it's done, the main-event scene and outlook for the future might be worse off than the surprisingly good direction the audience-less area had it headed.