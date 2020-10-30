Bruins' Tuukka Rask Discusses Decision to Leave Bubble Mid-Playoff Run

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask believes he made the right decision in leaving the team during the first round of the 2019-20 NHL playoffs inside the the NHL bubble in Toronto.

In an interview with Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Rask discussed the decision publicly for the first time and revealed that he felt uneasy about leaving his wife, Jasmiina, at home in Boston with their three children, including newborn Livia, during the COVID-19 pandemic:

"I think it was challenging for everybody. You're inside a bubble looking outside and you see the world out there, and you just know you can't exit the perimeter. It's obviously not easy from that perspective. But for me, my whole thing, before it even started, was that we didn't even have a passport for our youngest one for my family to go home [to Finland]. If they had a chance to go home, I'd be OK with that. Then I wouldn't have to worry about anything with what's going on in Boston. That was obviously something I was weighing even before we were in the bubble."

Rask also divulged that the main factor that contributed to his departure from the bubble was a medical situation involving his eldest daughter, Vivien:

"There was a situation with our oldest daughter that needed my immediate attention. I did what, as a dad and as a parent, I needed to do. That's it. There's no more drama to it. I had to make a choice of dealing with the consequences that might come afterwards. I chose for my own personal sake that it's better for me to come home than stay there and deal with the stuff later at home."

Rask left on the morning of Game 3 of Boston's first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins went on to win that game and the series with Jaroslav Halak in goal, but they were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round.

