    Warriors Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Believed to Interest GS Ahead of NBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020

    Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Phoenix Suns small forward Kelly Oubre is a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.

    "The name that keeps popping up when you talk to people is Kelly Oubre," Friedell said Wednesday on The Jump. "Can they get him in? What would they have to give up? They have the trade exception for Andre Iguodala as well that expires here in a little bit."

    The Warriors have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Without any true standout talents at the top of this year's draft class, many wonder whether Golden State would be better off using its first-rounder as a trade asset.

    In a mock draft in September, The Athletic's Anthony Slater threw out a hypothetical trade between the Warriors and Suns. Golden State got Oubre and the No. 10 pick, with Phoenix moving up to No. 2.

    "This gives the win-now Warriors an immediate rotation boost on the wing, where they're desperate, and still a shot at a prospect in the back side of the lottery," Slater wrote. "Phoenix gives away an expiring contract to jump up and find someone to pair with its young, emerging core."

    Slater largely summed up why Oubre would be a sensible addition for the Warriors. Beyond Andrew Wiggins, the team's options on the wing are limited. Relying on Juan Toscano-Anderson as the backup 3 isn't ideal for a team that will have championship ambitions.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Oubre has shown nice improvement following his trade to Phoenix from the Washington Wizards. Through 96 games with the Suns, he's averaging 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 34.1 percent from three-point range.

    His value going forward is a bit clouded by his torn meniscus. The 24-year-old is due to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, so the Suns might prefer to flip him in a trade rather than negotiate a long-term extension.

    Given the team's financial situation, re-signing Oubre would be costly for Golden State, but it would be in a better position to take the gamble.

    Related

      How Teams Should Handle Their Free Agents

      Big decisions every team needs to make in this short offseason 📲

      How Teams Should Handle Their Free Agents
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      How Teams Should Handle Their Free Agents

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting the 5 Worst Teams Next Season

      The East doesn't look like it's getting any better in 2020-21

      Predicting the 5 Worst Teams Next Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Predicting the 5 Worst Teams Next Season

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: D’Antoni Joining Nash’s Staff

      Former Rockets HC and 76ers assistant Ime Udoka are both joining Steve Nash’s staff in Brooklyn

      Report: D’Antoni Joining Nash’s Staff
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: D’Antoni Joining Nash’s Staff

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Blockbuster Trade Ideas for Minnesota's No. 1 Pick 🍿

      @danfavale came up with five trades that should convince the Timberwolves to trade down

      Blockbuster Trade Ideas for Minnesota's No. 1 Pick 🍿
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blockbuster Trade Ideas for Minnesota's No. 1 Pick 🍿

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report