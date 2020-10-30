Warriors Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Believed to Interest GS Ahead of NBA Draft

Matt York/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns small forward Kelly Oubre is a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.

"The name that keeps popping up when you talk to people is Kelly Oubre," Friedell said Wednesday on The Jump. "Can they get him in? What would they have to give up? They have the trade exception for Andre Iguodala as well that expires here in a little bit."

The Warriors have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Without any true standout talents at the top of this year's draft class, many wonder whether Golden State would be better off using its first-rounder as a trade asset.

In a mock draft in September, The Athletic's Anthony Slater threw out a hypothetical trade between the Warriors and Suns. Golden State got Oubre and the No. 10 pick, with Phoenix moving up to No. 2.

"This gives the win-now Warriors an immediate rotation boost on the wing, where they're desperate, and still a shot at a prospect in the back side of the lottery," Slater wrote. "Phoenix gives away an expiring contract to jump up and find someone to pair with its young, emerging core."

Slater largely summed up why Oubre would be a sensible addition for the Warriors. Beyond Andrew Wiggins, the team's options on the wing are limited. Relying on Juan Toscano-Anderson as the backup 3 isn't ideal for a team that will have championship ambitions.

Oubre has shown nice improvement following his trade to Phoenix from the Washington Wizards. Through 96 games with the Suns, he's averaging 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 34.1 percent from three-point range.

His value going forward is a bit clouded by his torn meniscus. The 24-year-old is due to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, so the Suns might prefer to flip him in a trade rather than negotiate a long-term extension.

Given the team's financial situation, re-signing Oubre would be costly for Golden State, but it would be in a better position to take the gamble.