MLB Rumors: Latest Free-Agent Buzz on George Springer, Yadier Molina

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The 2020-21 MLB offseason has already begun, with a number of teams having to make decisions with respect to club options.

It remains to be seen what the free-agent market will look like this winter, especially because of the possible financial losses sustained in the pandemic. What is known, however, is Houston Astros center fielder George Springer will have little problem finding suitors.

Springer recovered from a slow start to post another terrific season in 2020. The 31-year-old had 14 homers, 32 RBI and an .899 OPS before clubbing four more homers and driving in nine runs during the playoffs. Springer already has a pair of Silver Slugger awards to his name, and his ability to hit with power from the leadoff spot should be enticing to any number of teams.

The Astros would figure to be in the mix to re-sign Springer. Houston has two other free-agent outfielders in Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick, but Springer has been a member of the team's core group of players since 2014.

However, Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 hears Springer "does not want" to return to Houston.

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported in May the Astros made it clear to Springer extending him was near the top of the priority list. But the two sides never came to terms on a new pact, and now Springer's future is in question.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Astros general manager James Click said in his postseason press conference Houston holds Springer in very high regard, adding he feels the New Britain, Connecticut native is one of the best players in franchise history (h/t Brian McTaggart of MLB.com):

“First of all, let me just say that we cannot say enough good things about George Springer,” Click said. “He's one of the best players ever to wear an Astros uniform. He's a tremendous human being, a tremendous leader in the clubhouse. We wouldn't be doing our jobs if we didn't pursue players like that, whether they were from another organization or from here.”

This would seem to indicate the Astros will at least engage with Springer and make him an offer this offseason. Whether he reciprocates the interest is another matter.

The Astros were already in a bit of a payroll crunch heading into offseason, and they also face the prospect of signing shortstop Carlos Correa to an extension. Springer is likely going to command a hefty price, one that might be out of Houston's price range.

In any case, Springer might be hoping to move on to a new phase in his career.

Cardinals in Discussions With Yadi

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals have decisions to make regarding a pair of franchise icons this offseason. Right-hander Adam Wainwright will be a free agent, as will longtime catcher Yadier Molina.

Both players have interest in returning to St. Louis, and it appears the Redbirds are interested in trying to retain the veterans, notably Molina.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Cardinals brass and Molina's camp are having "continuing discussions." Goold added Molina—who had previously suggested he could retire after 2020—is open to seeing his value on the open market, though he would like to remain with the Cardinals.

Molina gradually developed into a star after getting his break with St. Louis in 2004. He won his first Gold Glove in 2008 and followed with the first of nine All-Star appearances in 10 years in 2009.

The 38-year-old has corralled his share of accolades with the Cardinals. Molina even made his case for another Gold Glove this season after throwing out 45 percent of would-be base stealers and ranking 12th in pitch framing, per Baseball Savant.

Molina is coming off a pair of underwhelming offensive seasons. He has posted sub-90 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) numbers in each of the past two years, per FanGraphs, and offers little in terms of production at the plate due to a drop-off in slugging.

Still, it would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals try to bring "Yadi" back on a cheap, one-year deal, if possible. Molina is a fan favorite and one of the more fiery veteran leaders in baseball, and St. Louis might like to see him retire in a Cardinals jersey.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.