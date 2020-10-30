Julio Jones Says He Wants to Finish His Career with Falcons Amid Trade Rumors

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Once an Atlanta Falcon, always an Atlanta Falcon.

That is apparently what wide receiver Julio Jones would like to say following his career. After Thursday's 25-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Jones told NFL Network he would like to retire with the only NFL team he has ever known (around the four-minute mark).

"I do want to finish my career with Atlanta, but, like I said, at the end of the day those things are out of your hands," he said while also explaining he still believes he is the best wide receiver in the league.

