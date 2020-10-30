    Julio Jones Says He Wants to Finish His Career with Falcons Amid Trade Rumors

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
    Mike McCarn/Associated Press

    Once an Atlanta Falcon, always an Atlanta Falcon.

    That is apparently what wide receiver Julio Jones would like to say following his career. After Thursday's 25-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Jones told NFL Network he would like to retire with the only NFL team he has ever known (around the four-minute mark). 

    "I do want to finish my career with Atlanta, but, like I said, at the end of the day those things are out of your hands," he said while also explaining he still believes he is the best wide receiver in the league.

                

