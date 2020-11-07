Final Picks for Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston and AEW Full Gear 2020 Match Card

0 of 9

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling Full Gear 2020 is set for Saturday on B/R Live, with a pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Following a problematic All Out, this is AEW's chance to right some wrongs and put on a better show to end the year on a higher note.

On paper, the card looks impressive. FTR and The Young Bucks should tear the place down, and Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega may be a Match of the Year candidate in the waiting.

There's a lot to look forward to and not many guaranteed winners on this show, which should make things more interesting to watch unfold.

Before the show starts, let's take one last look at all the matches on the card and give a final round of predictions for who will come out on top.

Tune in to TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.