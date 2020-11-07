Final Picks for Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston and AEW Full Gear 2020 Match Card

Final Picks for Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston and AEW Full Gear 2020 Match CardNovember 7, 2020
All Elite Wrestling Full Gear 2020 is set for Saturday on B/R Live, with a pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Following a problematic All Out, this is AEW's chance to right some wrongs and put on a better show to end the year on a higher note.
On paper, the card looks impressive. FTR and The Young Bucks should tear the place down, and Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega may be a Match of the Year candidate in the waiting.
There's a lot to look forward to and not many guaranteed winners on this show, which should make things more interesting to watch unfold.
Before the show starts, let's take one last look at all the matches on the card and give a final round of predictions for who will come out on top.
Buy In: NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay
AEW has featured the NWA Women's World Championship quite often recently, and now, the title will be on the line during the Buy In as Serena Deeb defends against Allysin Kay.
It would certainly get people talking if the title were to change hands. Deeb only just recently won the title from Thunder Rosa, and this isn't even an NWA show to begin with!
Kay also just became a free agent, so it wouldn't make much sense for her to win the NWA title again and stick around with the same company she's seemingly taking leave from.
Rather, this will be another feather in the cap of Deeb and possibly Kay's first step toward signing with AEW.
Prediction: Deeb retains
Buy In: Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
The easiest match to call is Orange Cassidy against John Silver, which was originally scheduled for the Buy In but has been moved to the main card.
As entertaining as "4" of Dark Order is on Being the Elite, along with how impressively strong he can be when paired with a lesser talent on Dark, he's up against one of AEW's most deceptively talented wrestlers.
Cassidy has taken Cody to the limit and beaten Chris Jericho. Silver doesn't come close to those accolades.
Both will have a lot of fun and show off their skills, but it will be Cassidy who gives a thumbs up—sort of—in the end.
Prediction: Cassidy wins
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. the Young Bucks
Conversely, The Young Bucks against FTR is the hardest match to predict because of its extra stipulation that if Matt and Nick Jackson lose, they claim they'll never fight for the titles again.
Cody came up short in his quest to win the AEW World Championship and has made good on his promise, so far, to never fight for that belt. It seems absurd to take him out of the running to ever be champion while also doing the same to The Young Bucks—AEW's premiere team.
AEW is too hard to read in this scenario, as there are multiple possible reasons why this has been added to the match.
Since Cody lost before, should fans expect The Young Bucks to lose, as AEW's proved it can stick to that gimmick? Or will The Young Bucks win because fans might expect the same set of circumstances?
As they've been acting more like heels lately, would they just go back on that promise if they lose? What if they fight to a time-limit draw and don't technically win or lose the match?
It's hard to imagine there's another team out there worthy of beating FTR, so while it's not a safe bet, there may be a slight advantage for The Young Bucks since no one else is up to the task.
Prediction: The Young Bucks win
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
The AEW Women's World Championship match feels more like a matter of numbers rather than an intense feud.
These two are no strangers to each other, as Hikaru Shida beat Nyla Rose for the title several months back.
Since then, they've largely been off doing their separate things and not necessarily even being featured every other week.
Rose just happens to be the No. 1 ranked competitor again. That makes her a logical challenger, albeit an uneventful one.
This doesn't seem like the end of the line for Shida, as Dr. Britt Baker would make more sense as the next champion. The good doctor has a more interesting character to track, rather than simply putting the title back on Rose and going back to the status quo from earlier this year.
Prediction: Shida wins
The Elite Deletion Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
Matt Hardy's injury at All Out prevented his match against Sammy Guevara from being any bit what it was supposed to be.
It stands within reason that the entire purpose of this Elite Deletion match, then, is to right that wrong and give fans the brawl originally intended, albeit with a few tweaks.
If the game plan was always for Hardy to get the last laugh, like at All Out, AEW may book a repeat just so fans don't feel too cheated with the Broken Rules match. However, since Hardy's career is no longer on the line, that opens a path for Guevara to win.
Hardy has the home-field advantage if this goes down at The Hardy Compound, but Guevara is the younger star who could gain more out of the victory.
If not just to end the story, Hardy should win and move on to feud with someone else, while Guevara has enough time to get that boost by other means.
Prediction: Hardy wins
AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin
Cody has beaten Darby Allin twice and fought him to a time-limit draw. He is certainly the favorite heading into this match for the TNT Championship.
What's peculiar, though, is how Cody dropped the title temporarily to Mr. Brodie Lee.
Since he won it right back after All Out and when he was finished filming other projects, the original plan may not have had him losing the belt at all until Full Gear.
If that's true, AEW could have penciled in Allin finally beating Cody here and still have that be in the works.
Team Taz could interfere and cost Allin a victory, or Dark Order could get in Cody's way. A major swerve would be if Allin joined Dark Order, but that's a wildcard prediction.
Don't be surprised if Allin wins or if Cody retains. Both are reasonable outcomes. However, considering his tendency to retain and his record against Allin, the edge goes to Cody.
Prediction: Cody wins
AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page
Over the past several months, much attention was given to "Hangman" Adam Page not being the best friend imaginable to The Elite. He continually questioned their partnership and was off getting drunk rather than helping them out.
You'd think he would be the heel heading into this, but it's actually leaning more toward Kenny Omega.
His recent switch back to his Cleaner character and his more serious, angry demeanor may be an indication he's the next big heel champion to come.
It would be a textbook story if Page loses this, Omega can take the title from Jon Moxley, and Hangman is the one to eventually dethrone his former tag team partner.
Prediction: Omega wins
Chris Jericho vs. MJF
If MJF beats Chris Jericho, he will be able to join The Inner Circle. The wording of that is vague enough that there is something fishy about it.
How can we believe MJF actually does want to join the group? He's said so, but everything he and Jericho have been saying to each other this past month has been rife with sarcasm.
Each bit of praise is a backhanded compliment. Neither man will confess to their true emotions or submit to the other's power play without a backup of denial.
MJF could win this and turn down Jericho's offer, just to upset Le Champion and say this was all about proving he was better, and now that he's beaten him, he doesn't think he can learn anything under his guidance.
Or, if MJF wins, it could be as simple as him actually joining The Inner Circle as advertised. He would be a valuable asset, along with Wardlow. The two of them could even try to take over the group down the line, staging a coup similar to how The Rock took over The Nation of Domination.
The student will best the master, even if they don't officially join forces.
Prediction: MJF wins
AEW World Championship I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
Eddie Kingston can cut a great promo, but all his talk isn't convincing enough that he will actually win the AEW World Championship.
Jon Moxley already retained against him before and is a much bigger deal in terms of star power. Kingston winning would be one of the biggest shocks on this card, if not the top of the list.
Both men have grit and determination, but Moxley's been champion for most of 2020 for a reason. He's taken out bigger men than Kingston, and he'll go through hell and back to keep this belt at Full Gear just the same.
In any other match, there would be an opportunity for Kingston to get a cheap pin or something to boost his odds. With this being an I Quit match, there's no way Moxley gives up.
Prediction: Moxley wins
