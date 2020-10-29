Former BU Hockey Player Travis Roy Dies at 45; Paralyzed in 1st Game in 1995

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Former Boston University hockey player Travis Roy has died at the age of 45.

BU Athletics released a statement confirming the death of Roy, who was paralyzed just 11 seconds into his first collegiate game before becoming an advocate for spinal cord injury survivors and a motivational speaker:

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Travis Roy. His story is the epitome of inspiration and courage, and he was a role model and a hero to so many people. Travis’ work and dedication towards helping fellow spinal cord-injury survivors is nothing short of amazing. His legacy will last forever, not just within the Boston University community, but with the countless lives he has impacted across the country. Our sincere thoughts are with his wonderful family as well as his vast support group of friends and colleagues."

The NHL and Boston Bruins President Cam Neely also released statements:

A family spokesperson told Doug Most of Bostonia, which is Boston University's Alumni Magazine, that Roy died following complications of being a quadriplegic for 25 years.

Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press noted Roy crashed into the boards during the 1995-96 season opener against North Dakota. While it left him paralyzed, Roy created the Travis Roy Foundation in 1997 to raise money for research and equipment for those who suffered spinal cord injuries.

The Foundation raised more than $9 million.

Roy graduated from BU with a communications degree in 2000, and the hockey program retired his number in 1999. He also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at BU’s 2016 commencement.

Most noted the city of Boston and BU declared Oct. 20 "Travis Roy Day," and the Bruins signed him to a one-day contract.

What's more, anonymous donors provided $2.5 million to create the Travis M. Roy Professorship at Sargent College.