Ranking the Top 20 WWE and AEW Stars Under Age 30

Credit: WWE.com

Wrestling is a young athlete's sport. Ultimately, the younger stars take the place of their elders, even if some older stars take longer to leave the spotlight. That is why performers under 30 are so crucial to any wrestling company.

These stars are the bedrock of the company's future, the talent who can carry the business for the next decade or two. The truly gifted young performers can be more than just renowned for a long time. They can change the business.

WWE and All Elite Wrestling are shaping the future of the business with the talent they sign. It may even surprise some just how young some of the most important stars in the business are.

At 28, Sasha Banks is a seven-time women's champion alongside two reigns with Bayley as a tag team champion. Rhea Ripley has won both the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship, and she only turned 24 in October.

"Hangman" Adam Page feels like one of AEW's top talents, but he will not turn 30 until July, perhaps after he becomes AEW world champion. MJF is looking to take the spot of top heel in AEW at just 24.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, and a journey down this path will highlight some of the stars who could forever define the business. The following are the top 20 wrestlers working in WWE and AEW under the age of 30.