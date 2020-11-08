Ranking the Top 20 WWE and AEW Stars Under Age 30

Ranking the Top 20 WWE and AEW Stars Under Age 30November 8, 2020
Wrestling is a young athlete's sport. Ultimately, the younger stars take the place of their elders, even if some older stars take longer to leave the spotlight. That is why performers under 30 are so crucial to any wrestling company.
These stars are the bedrock of the company's future, the talent who can carry the business for the next decade or two. The truly gifted young performers can be more than just renowned for a long time. They can change the business.
WWE and All Elite Wrestling are shaping the future of the business with the talent they sign. It may even surprise some just how young some of the most important stars in the business are.
At 28, Sasha Banks is a seven-time women's champion alongside two reigns with Bayley as a tag team champion. Rhea Ripley has won both the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship, and she only turned 24 in October.
"Hangman" Adam Page feels like one of AEW's top talents, but he will not turn 30 until July, perhaps after he becomes AEW world champion. MJF is looking to take the spot of top heel in AEW at just 24.
That's just the tip of the iceberg, and a journey down this path will highlight some of the stars who could forever define the business. The following are the top 20 wrestlers working in WWE and AEW under the age of 30.
20-16. Sonny Kiss, Penelope Ford, Shotzi Blackheart, Private Party
20. Sonny Kiss (26)
Many wrestlers could have taken this spot, but Kiss feels the most complete already. He has brought his top work to the table against the best, including Cody Rhodes. While he's still got serious room for growth, he has the tools to take the leap and has shown the intangible qualities a top wrestler needs.
19. Penelope Ford (28)
AEW's women's division is in flux, but there is no doubt that Ford will help define the company for a while to come. She has taken some of the most talented women in AEW to the limit and shown off a level of athleticism that cannot be taught. She is immensely charismatic and growing constantly in the ring.
18. Shotzi Blackheart (28)
It did not take long for Blackheart to go from a talented newcomer to an integral part of NXT. Her energy is infectious. While she is still finding her way in the ring, she has a charisma that already makes her feel like a star. It will not be long before she is a household name.
17-16. Private Party (24 and 26)
Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen have an energy and fire that resonates beyond their work. They are both immensely athletic. However, they are unrefined. This is a team that could be AEW tag team champions at any time, but they will be staples of AEW Dynamite within five years.
15-11. Zelina Vega, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, Dominik Mysterio, Riho
15. Zelina Vega (29)
Vega has been in the wrestling business since she was 17. She is one of the best promos and managers in WWE, and it is honestly a shame that she and Andrade broke up so suddenly. Hopefully, she will get a chance to show her talent in the ring while she puts managing on the back-burner.
14. Jungle Boy (23)
Even just putting some focus on Jungle Boy has allowed many to see his talent. He has a natural air of charisma and can fly in the ring. When the time comes, he will likely be one of the faces of AEW. He just needs to show he is more than just a great in-ring worker.
13. Sammy Guevara (27)
Clearly maturing inside and outside the ring, Guevara is an immense talent. He comes off as one of AEW's top heels. However, he still needs to show consistency in the ring. He can be an highlight-reel performer. Once he tightens up his offense, he will fly up the ranks.
12. Dominik Mysterio (23)
Dominik is as new to wrestling as one can get despite growing up in the business. His first match in a wrestling ring was against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. However, he has shown incredible focus and endurance and is able to work main event-length matches with the right amount of flair.
11. Riho (23)
Riho was pegged as AEW's first women's world champion for a reason. She is an incredible performer with a ridiculous 14 years of experience at her age. Size is not everything, but Riho does sometimes lose out to her peers because of her limited striking ability. She is fantastic at everything else.
10. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D (29)
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., is the closest AEW has to a signature face to the women's division. Even without carrying the AEW Women's World Championship, the dangerous dentist has made a splash with her charisma and in-ring acumen.
A step above many of her peers, Baker is a complete performer. She can do just about anything. Even while injured, she was pushing Big Swole to the next level in a memorable and unique rivalry.
When she has been able to perform, she has shined. Her work with Hikaru Shida and Yuka Sakazaki was brutal and unrelenting, showcasing her physical offense in every moment.
It may shocking to many that she is so young given how much she carries herself like a true veteran. At 29, she could lead the AEW women's division for years to come.
Baker has not yet been the AEW women's champion, but it does not feel like she needs the championship. This cannot be said of anyone else in the division. When she does win the gold, she may elevate the title beyond its current status.
9. Toni Storm (25)
While NXT UK has been a mixed bag for WWE, it has helped to build a few standout stars. However, one of the best performers of NXT UK never needed to be built up. Toni Storm was a star from day one.
The 25-year-old was a huge highlight from the Mae Young Classic, winning the 2018 edition after losing in the semifinals to the first year's winner, Kairi Sane. The rockstar has shown the ability in the ring to work well with just about anyone.
A few injuries and the pandemic stopped her from moving to NXT until October. However, it seems like everything is now behind her to make the jump straight to the top of the brand's women's division.
While Io Shirai has been more highly regarded as of late, Storm defeated The Genius of the Sky in the Mae Young Classic for a reason. She is a main event talent-in-waiting with major ability in the ring and on the mic.
The future of the WWE women's divisions is bright, but few look quite as shiny as that of Storm, who is on the rise to the very top.
8. Darby Allin (27)
While Darby Allin came into AEW as the dangerous performer with a death wish, he has evolved into one of the top stars in the company. When there were live crowds, few stars could match the popularity of the skateboarding devil.
Allin has talent few possess, but it is his quiet charisma that resonates. Similar to Jeff Hardy in many ways, it is hard not to root for him. He has the air of a man who will do just about anything to make an impact.
He has taken both Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes to the limit in clashes. His growing feud with another top young talent in Ricky Starks has caught many eyes. He has gone after Chris Jericho without anyone batting an eye.
At AEW Full Gear on Saturday, he took it to the next level when he defeated Cody to become TNT champion. He is finally beginning to realize his potential and has the seal of approval from The American Nightmare.
Beyond the dangerous spots he is known for, Allin is reliable and arguably one of the best young stars AEW does. He seems to be a man on the precipice of greatness.
7. Alexa Bliss (29)
In a few short years, Alexa Bliss has defined and redefined herself in WWE. When she burst on to the scene on SmackDown, no one knew just how far she could go, but The Goddess ran with every opportunity.
For a time, she was WWE's top woman, even outshining the Four Horsewomen. Concussions slowed her down, but she remained a fixture on both Raw and SmackDown for years. She seems poised for a brand-new path to the top alongside Bray Wyatt in the coming months.
Through it all, Bliss has been a consummate professional who has done everything in and out of the ring. She works well as a spotlighted act for the women's division. She can play an authority role or even work as a manager given her mic skills. She can go in the ring against just about anyone.
Bliss may not be quite at the top level as an in-ring performer, but her complete work, including her mic skills, rivals that of some of the greatest women to ever step into a WWE ring.
As long as she can stay healthy, The Goddess could be one of the top stars of the women's division for another decade. She may not be under 30 for much longer, but she has plenty more time to establish a Hall of Fame career.
6. MJF (24)
MJF is an attraction performer in AEW. In the company's short history, he has established himself as an integral heel whose stories never need a title to stay relevant. His charisma elevates even some of the best performers in AEW.
That is a distinction not many wrestlers ever carry. In AEW, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega carry that honor, as well as Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes when they are no longer champions. MJF continues to make the most of every opportunity.
His aura rivals that of the all-time greats. Few men could match him blow for blow on the mic. It is clear that AEW lucked out with the performer, whose only flaw may be his in-ring ability.
He has not exactly been a slouch in that regard in recent months. His work with Jungle Boy and Moxley nearly stole the show at major AEW events.
If he continues to make the most of his in-ring opportunities and dominate the screen when he appears, MJF could go beyond his current impressive role and become the true face of the company. All of this, and he is only 24.
5. Rey Fenix (29)
Rey Fenix is a luchaor unlike just about anyone else. It is easy to make a comparison to Rey Mysterio, but many greats have been able to shine as high-flyers and speedsters. What Fenix can do is on its own level given his ability to move and twist his body in the air.
Fenix's athletic displays allow him to work at the highest level with just about anyone. AEW fans have only seen the tip of the iceberg, showcased in his work in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and the now-defunct Lucha Underground.
He and his brother, Penta El Zero M, are an incredible tag team that has been underutilized in AEW beyond a fun pair of tag team battles with The Young Bucks, but their individual talent has shone through in recent weeks.
Fenix vs. Penta was an unforgettable battle between two brothers who know each other so well. Penta went on to have an incredible match with Kenny Omega in the same tournament. Eddie Kingston is helping put the spotlight on them and allowing Fenix to focus on in-ring work over talking.
He is not going to cut scathing promos in English for AEW, but he can elevate the talent he faces. Arguably one of the top five wrestlers in the company, Fenix seems to get better every time he features.
4. Pete Dunne (26)
Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate came into WWE at the same time as a part of WWE's NXT UK initiative. While Bate is immensely talented, he has been overshadowed by The Bruiserweight on WWE television.
Few in WWE have as unique a style as Dunne. The Bruiserweight's brutal in-ring work rivals that of some of the best technicians in WWE, including Daniel Bryan, and he has found his niche so completely that he works both NXT and NXT UK in order to remain in the spotlight.
He is the key male figure of the UK scene for WWE, and his physical style stands out from his peers'. No one does what he can do in the ring, making even finger-breaking sound deadly.
He also is a solid promo who can work any style. He has been in comedic storylines and intense main event angles. He has played heel and face. He is the most dangerous man right now, carrying Pat McAfee's Kings of NXT.
The Bruiserweight has a bright future, but he is also an immediate star. While he may not have much gold to his name, he could contend for any championship in the coming months and no one would bat an eye.
3. Rhea Ripley (24)
Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in the women's division, and she's only 24. That sets her up for longevity rivaling that of some of the all-time greats. She may not quite match Charlotte Flair's record for women's title reigns, but she has potential to dominate the division for more than a decade.
The Nightmare dethroned the record-breaking run of Shayna Baszler as NXT women's champion in December 2019. Her run as champion solidified her status and led to her unsuccessful title defense at WrestleMania.
There is no doubt she is seen as a top star. Her age barely factors in. She can go up against anyone, from Sasha Banks and Bayley to Asuka and Alexa Bliss. No one would be surprised if she won clean against any of them.
Her work in the ring rivals that of some of the top talent, and she works a unique. Her promos are solid and elevate her rivalries.
Ripley could easily stand at the top of this list soon enough, and she will be on it for some time. She is young, dominant and only improving. It will not be long before she is a multiple-time women's champion.
2. 'Hangman' Adam Page (29)
There may not be a better storyteller in wrestling at the moment than "Hangman" Adam Page. His consistent focus is to sell just how human he is. He makes mistakes. He cannot get over his fear of failure and abandonment. Every match is a journey through his struggles.
For this reason, he has become a centerpiece of AEW, even beyond his incredible talent. He has been able to put on unforgettable matches over the past few years, especially taking the lead in tag team matches. His speed and physicality allow him to work a main event match with anyone.
Hangman is at his best on the mic. The great talkers in wrestling are not the ones who sell catchphrases or talk loudly. It is those who make you believe their every word. Page has that quality in his work, which elevates everything he does.
After setting an impressive early record with Kenny Omega as AEW tag team champions, he has ventured out on to his own and looks poised to go after the AEW World Championship. He fell short against The Cleaner at Full Gear in earning an opportunity, but it seems inevitable he will become champion soon.
Page is just a few steps from becoming the face of AEW, which is down to his incredible work every night. He may not have the golden prestige of others on this list, but few, if any, have the ceiling for success he has.
1. Sasha Banks (28)
Ultimately, there was no contest. While everyone else on this list is still building toward stardom, Sasha Banks is the face of SmackDown's women's division. She is a seven-time women's champion, matching the record set by Trish Stratus until Charlotte Flair passed her in 2019.
The Boss is a main event act. She has carried the blue brand through a tough year and has been rewarded with what should be a lengthy reign as women's champion. Despite injuries slowing her, Banks is among the best female wrestlers in WWE history.
At 28, Banks is already breaking records and often finds herself heavily featured on any marketing material for events she features at. If her momentum continues, Banks could go down as a first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest of all time. And she has plenty of time to sell that narrative.
Her promo work rivals that of every other woman in WWE, including The Man herself, Becky Lynch. Her in-ring work rivals Asuka's. She is the complete package, and it is astounding to think about just how much more time she has to carry WWE.
The Boss stands a step above her peers with plenty more time to widen the gap. As the youngest member of the Four Horsewomen, she has come to define women's wrestling, and she will continue to do so for the next decade.