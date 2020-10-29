49ers' Dion Jordan Talks Russell Wilson, Dolphins Career, More in B/R AMA

Uncredited/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dion Jordan grew up rooting for the team he now plays for but had to spend his first few years in the NFL suiting up for its rivals.

The former Oakland Raider and Seattle Seahawk finally made his way home this offseason by signing a one-year deal with the Niners.

Jordan stopped by the B/R App for an AMA on Thursday in which he dished on his San Francisco football memories, playing for Oregon and, of course, whether he prefers Popeyes or Chick-Fil-A.

The following is the full transcript from the B/R AMA session.

@shreyasputanae: What do you love most about the 49ers?

That I grew up a fan of the 49ers

@BaySean: You’ve now played under Pete Carroll, Jon Gruden, and Kyle Shanahan. How do they compare?

All 3 are different. They are straight up football heads. Their minds are all football.

@JTtheKING: Do you think the 49ers can make it to the Super Bowl this year especially after they added you to the team?

Absolutely. Yessir!

@THE49ersfan: Who’s your favorite 49er of all time?

The great Jerry Rice. I remember growing up in the Bay Area and hearing all about him. All you heard about was Jerry Rice especially as a kid.

@ChickfilAisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Popeyes all day. I’m getting a six piece, biscuits. It’s the way to go.

@KhrisMiddleton_: Why do you wear 96?

I wore 96 in college. The reason why I wear 96 is because of Cam Jordan. I looked up to Cam my whole career. I wanted to get a number close to someone I admired.

@BayLegend: How has the locker room been different the last 2 weeks compared to the first 4?

Everything has been the same. We started believing in each other a lot more. You saw a lot of people go down early.

@mgreyerb: Best duck jerseys?

My favorite was the original throwback with the green and yellow with the classic duck on it. At the end of the year when you graduate you get to keep all of the jerseys.

@DobleTe: Why do you feel you weren’t able to peak with the Dolphins

Football wasn’t number one to me. I was very distracted. It slowly slipped away. I was in the hole. My focus wasn’t there.

@Surya444: Who was your role model and who was an unlikely hero in your life?

My aunt. She was a very big role model for me. She got me into sports. I don’t have any unlikely heroes. All my friends and family motivate me. I love you guys.

@babyiraq: Did you play any sports besides football growing up?

I played basketball and track.

@THE49ersfan: Are you gonna sack Russell Wilson or nah?

Imma get after him and I’ll make sure the rest of us do as well. It’s gonna take a group to get that done. We’ve faced a few of these elusive QBs already but the difference is Russ is in a group of his own. Because he’s a HUGE playmaker throwing and running the ball.

@dannyhuangster: Favorite thing about the Bay?

The people. That’s my favorite thing about the Bay. It’s filled with loving and caring people.

@Mia_dolfan: Would you ever go back to Miami?

My goal is to retire a 49er.

@yankeek: Favorite vacation place?

Anywhere where a beach is. I like to go down to Southern California sometimes.

@IRK3: Who is the nicest player you’ve met?

Russell Wilson. He’s a different type of dude. You can’t buy into it though, he’ll try to kick your butt.

@tyroguepokemon: What’s your favorite dinosaur?

T-Rex

@Aj_XD: Favorite player in the league?

Tough question. League is filled with A LOT of great running backs. Guys coming out of nowhere. I’ll give a shoutout every last one of them.







Rapid Fire Questions:

Favorite play ever?

My first sack as 49ers

Favorite food?

Pizza. Pepperoni and sausage.

Favorite movie ever?

Face-Off. I can watch that movie over and over.

Favorite TV show ever?

I can go with Doug. I watch Doug often.

Favorite sneaker ever?

Don’t have a go-to. Flip flops hahah, that’s why I’m at the beach.