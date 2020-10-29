    Browns Trade Rumors: Olivier Vernon Available as NFL Deadline Approaches

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2020
    Alerted 9m ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon watches during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of the AFC playoff picture at 5-2, but they may move a veteran pass rusher prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. 

    According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, defensive end Olivier Vernon is someone who could be traded to teams looking to bolster their front seven.

    "I don't think it's too much to think the Browns could trade Vernon and add a pass rusher elsewhere to replace him," Breer wrote.

    Vernon, who is a free agent following this season, has not been nearly as productive in Cleveland as he was earlier in his career that started in 2012 with the Miami Dolphins.

    He posted 29 sacks in four years with Miami, 11.5 of which came during a breakout second season in 2013. He then played for the New York Giants and tallied 22 sacks in three years. The University of Miami product was a Pro Bowler in 2018 with seven sacks and seemed like a major addition for the Browns when they traded for him prior to the 2019 campaign.

    Instead, he played 10 games last year and finished with 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks, which were both career-low marks.

    He doesn't have a single sack through five games this year to go with his 11 tackles.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While Cleveland has been winning, Vernon has not been a major reason why. Perhaps another team looking for depth along the defensive front will take a chance on the 30-year-old and hope the cliche change of scenery helps him rediscover the form he showed in Miami and New York.

    If not, he will look to bounce back and help the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season.

    Related

      CMC Not Playing Tonight

      Panthers did not activate Christian McCaffrey off IR ahead of tonight’s game vs Falcons (Rapoport)

      CMC Not Playing Tonight
      NFL logo
      NFL

      CMC Not Playing Tonight

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Chris Jones Says Jets a 'Very Good Football Team' Despite Winless Record

      Chris Jones Says Jets a 'Very Good Football Team' Despite Winless Record
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chris Jones Says Jets a 'Very Good Football Team' Despite Winless Record

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      How Baker Threw for 5 TDs and What It Means for Browns vs. Raiders

      How Baker Threw for 5 TDs and What It Means for Browns vs. Raiders
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      How Baker Threw for 5 TDs and What It Means for Browns vs. Raiders

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Minshew Has Thumb Fracture

      Gardner has ‘multiple fractures and a strained ligament’ in his thumb and could miss next Sunday’s game (Schefter)

      Minshew Has Thumb Fracture
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Minshew Has Thumb Fracture

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report