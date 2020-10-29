Browns Trade Rumors: Olivier Vernon Available as NFL Deadline Approaches

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of the AFC playoff picture at 5-2, but they may move a veteran pass rusher prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, defensive end Olivier Vernon is someone who could be traded to teams looking to bolster their front seven.

"I don't think it's too much to think the Browns could trade Vernon and add a pass rusher elsewhere to replace him," Breer wrote.

Vernon, who is a free agent following this season, has not been nearly as productive in Cleveland as he was earlier in his career that started in 2012 with the Miami Dolphins.

He posted 29 sacks in four years with Miami, 11.5 of which came during a breakout second season in 2013. He then played for the New York Giants and tallied 22 sacks in three years. The University of Miami product was a Pro Bowler in 2018 with seven sacks and seemed like a major addition for the Browns when they traded for him prior to the 2019 campaign.

Instead, he played 10 games last year and finished with 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks, which were both career-low marks.

He doesn't have a single sack through five games this year to go with his 11 tackles.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Cleveland has been winning, Vernon has not been a major reason why. Perhaps another team looking for depth along the defensive front will take a chance on the 30-year-old and hope the cliche change of scenery helps him rediscover the form he showed in Miami and New York.

If not, he will look to bounce back and help the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season.