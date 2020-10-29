NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt Unavailable Ahead of Deadline

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

After falling to 1-6 on the season, the Houston Texans are ready to make deals ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the only players the team has made off limits are quarterback Deshaun Watson, defensive end J.J. Watt and offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

"They'll listen on anyone else," Breer wrote, specifically listing receivers Kenny Stills, Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks as possible options to move.

It makes sense for the Texans to start fresh with a rebuild, already firing head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien after four games this season. Houston had made the playoffs in four of the last five years but the squad appears to be bottoming out in 2020, ranked outside the top 20 in both points scored and points allowed.

The team appears ready to start over with only its key building blocks.

Watson is a clear franchise quarterback with Pro Bowl selections in each of the last two years. He signed a four-year extension worth $156 million, per Spotrac, and he will likely remain with the team regardless of who is the head coach next year.

Tunsil also signed a long-term deal this offseason, making $66 million over three years. The Texans gave up two first-round picks to land the offensive tackle, so they likely don't want to give him up after that type of commitment.

Paired with 2019 first-round pick Howard, the squad could have reliable anchors on the offensive line for years.

Keeping Watt could be a bigger question mark considering his injury history and $17.5 million cap hit for 2021, but he is a leader for the team and a fan favorite in Houston. Even if he has lost a step from when he was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, the defensive end still has value with the organization.