White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Discusses Kneeling During Anthem

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa made it two questions into his introductory press conference Thursday before he was asked about past comments he's made critical of players protesting systemic racism and police brutality on the field.

In response to The Athletic's James Fegan, the 76-year-old Hall of Famer said he's grown since learning more about why athletes have kneeled during the national anthem.

"There is not a racist bone in my body," La Russa said. "I know in 2016 my initial instincts were about respecting the anthem and flag. A lot has gone on since...I applaud the awareness that has gone on in society since."

When then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, La Russa took a much different approach in conversation with ESPN's Dan LeBatard Show:

“I would tell [a player protesting the anthem to] sit inside the clubhouse. You’re not going to be out there representing our team and our organization by disrespecting the flag. No, sir, I would not allow it. … If you want to make your statement you make it in the clubhouse, but not out there, you’re not going to show it that way publicly and disrespectfully...

“I really distrust Kaepernick’s sincerity. I was there in the Bay Area when he first was a star, a real star. I never once saw him do anything but promote himself.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The notion of "sincerity" popped up again Thursday with La Russa stating it would be his barometer to judge how players should handle themselves not just with protesting injustice but celebrating achievements on the field.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson, in particular, has developed a loud style of play that includes copious batflips and shouting. The White Sox built their 2020 marketing campaign around Anderson's theatrics with "Change The Game" as the team's slogan and gave out bobbleheads depicting Anderson's celebrations.

Again, La Russa pointed to sincerity, saying he was OK with players showing their personality and taking steps toward social justice as long as it wasn't self-serving, pointing to the Players Alliance as an example.

"I totally support what the Players Alliance is about because it’s action not just verbiage," La Russa said.

The manager didn't clearly expand on how he'll determine when a player is being sincere or not.