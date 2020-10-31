NBA Free Agency 2020: Rajon Rondo Rumors, Danilo Gallinari Talks Future, More

NBA Free Agency 2020: Rajon Rondo Rumors, Danilo Gallinari Talks Future, MoreOctober 31, 2020
The 2020 NBA free-agency period may be beginning sooner than anyone thought.
While the NBA has yet to set a formal date for the free-agent period, it's expected it will take place at some point between November 20 and December 1. The latter seems more likely given all of the machinations needed, particularly agreements with the NBPA.
That said, with about a month (or less) remaining before things get started, it's time to start heating up the rumor mill.
Clippers After Rondo?
The rumor: "The Clippers have interest in signing the Lakers' Rajon Rondo, league sources say, and are expected to pursue Rondo when free agency opens in November."—Marc Stein of the New York Times
This had to be expected. Rondo is perhaps the top point guard option on the market aside from Fred VanVleet, who is well out of the Clippers' price range. The Clippers have a need for a lead ball handler, with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN saying Kawhi Leonard was clamoring for a point guard for much of last season.
Rondo was the answer for the Lakers in the playoffs, providing a calming veteran presence and solid all-around play in the bubble. That said, Rondo was every bit a minimum-contract player for much of the regular season and is very much part of the "pick your spots" club when it comes to effort.
That's fine when you have a locker room that also includes LeBron James and a stable top-down leadership structure. That's much less fine when you're the Clippers and bowed out last season in large part because your team was never able to flick the "on" switch. Maybe Rondo is the type of locker-room presence who will help things in the playoffs, but he's also not a reliable night-to-night presence you can count on to start as your lead ball handler.
Returning to the Lakers is Rondo's best bet from a career perspective, especially if they can get the money right. The Lakers can allow him to run the second unit without much impediment and do Rondo things without the expectations.
Gallinari Excited for Free Agency
The quote: "It's a mix of feelings. There is a feeling of excitement about free agency. At the same time, when I think about COVID and all the things I've been through with my country and the stuff I did for my country and Oklahoma, the quarantine and the numbers that are going up right now, it's not easy. It's a tough situation. I'm always optimistic and have positive thoughts, but at the same time, it's not an easy situation. I don't know when or how we're going to get through it. Nobody knows. I just hope everybody stays safe and takes care of themselves, follow the instructions and rules."—Danilo Gallinari to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype
Of course he's excited. Gallinari is one of a select few players guaranteed to get paid this summer. His destination just depends on what he wants from the next chapter of his career. Contenders will be falling over themselves to hand him the full mid-level exception, and a team with cap space and worse postseason chances will probably fork over double that.
Gallinari is coming off a season in which he averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range and—this is important—playing in 62 games. He's now turned in two straight healthy seasons, a vast improvement for a player who saw much of his prime wiped out by an inability to stay on the floor.
There's no real feel on where Gallo may wind up, because his future is dependent on his long-term desires. He could sign a one-year deal with a contender and re-enter the free-agent pool next summer, but he's a big fish in a small pond now. He'd be a big fish next to some whales next summer. On the other hand, some up-and-coming team like the Atlanta Hawks might lavish him with a deal enticing enough to avoid the whole contender status altogether.
The answer will probably wind up being somewhere in the middle, and Oklahoma City will be a willing sign-and-trade partner if a deal presents itself.
Tampering Rampant
The report: "Multiple teams are asking the NBA for clarity on offseason dates. Because of how tight windows are, teams would like some direction on dates beyond just the November 18 NBA draft. There are rumors circulating that some free agents have already reached agreements for next season."—Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports
Well, I mean, yeah. If you thought tampering around the NBA was bad before, agents and teams have had more than seven months in certain cases to discuss deals in the midst of a pandemic—when there's absolutely nothing to do but sit around and talk potential deals with your agent/GM buddies.
It would be a surprise if there weren't an overwhelming amount of deals in place, even with uncertainty regarding the NBA's cap situation. It's expected that the cap will be flat from last season at around $109 million, so there thankfully won't be this mass panic that causes teams to run in horror from the free-agency period. Some teams expecting an increase in cap year-to-year may take more of a luxury hit, but those are the breaks in an unprecedented pandemic.
Bobby Marks of ESPN said teams do not seem hesitant about spending money this offseason.
"I had one agent—because I was talking about his free agent and salary projections, right? And he said, 'Hey, you’re really low. I’ve already got two offers from two different teams,'" Marks said.
So much for that whole flexing on tampering thing the NBA had going on after last summer's debacle. Odds are the league has bigger fish to fry at the moment.