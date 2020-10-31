NBA Free Agency 2020: Rajon Rondo Rumors, Danilo Gallinari Talks Future, More

2 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The quote: "It's a mix of feelings. There is a feeling of excitement about free agency. At the same time, when I think about COVID and all the things I've been through with my country and the stuff I did for my country and Oklahoma, the quarantine and the numbers that are going up right now, it's not easy. It's a tough situation. I'm always optimistic and have positive thoughts, but at the same time, it's not an easy situation. I don't know when or how we're going to get through it. Nobody knows. I just hope everybody stays safe and takes care of themselves, follow the instructions and rules."—Danilo Gallinari to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype

Of course he's excited. Gallinari is one of a select few players guaranteed to get paid this summer. His destination just depends on what he wants from the next chapter of his career. Contenders will be falling over themselves to hand him the full mid-level exception, and a team with cap space and worse postseason chances will probably fork over double that.

Gallinari is coming off a season in which he averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range and—this is important—playing in 62 games. He's now turned in two straight healthy seasons, a vast improvement for a player who saw much of his prime wiped out by an inability to stay on the floor.

There's no real feel on where Gallo may wind up, because his future is dependent on his long-term desires. He could sign a one-year deal with a contender and re-enter the free-agent pool next summer, but he's a big fish in a small pond now. He'd be a big fish next to some whales next summer. On the other hand, some up-and-coming team like the Atlanta Hawks might lavish him with a deal enticing enough to avoid the whole contender status altogether.

The answer will probably wind up being somewhere in the middle, and Oklahoma City will be a willing sign-and-trade partner if a deal presents itself.