How 2020 MLB Postseason Results Will Impact Offseason Decisions

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Outfielder Cristian Pache is a rising star who checked in at No. 10 on the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list at the end of the 2020 regular season.

He was a surprise addition to the Atlanta Braves' postseason roster, considering he had not yet made his MLB debut, and he saw limited action as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement in the NLWC and NLDS before an injury to Adam Duvall forced him into the starting lineup.

The 21-year-old collected a hit in four of the seven LCS games. He doubled in Game 2, homered in Game 3, drove in four runs in the series out of the No. 9 spot in the batting order, and showed the stellar defensive skills that have been his calling card throughout his time in the minors.

"I'm really happy for him," manager Brian Snitker told reporters after Game 3. "He's had some good at-bats since we put him in there, and that's great. This is a great training ground for him and a great experience. He's handled himself really, really well."

Simply put, he looked ready.

Ronald Acuna Jr. will fill one spot in the Atlanta outfield for the foreseeable future, and a healthy Duvall is the likely starter in left field after a 16-homer season. Marcell Ozuna and Nick Markakis are both free agents, while Ender Inciarte fits best as a fourth outfielder at this point in his career, leaving a starting spot in the Atlanta outfield ripe for the taking.

Aside from being widely regarded as the best defensive outfielder in the minors, Pache also showed intriguing offensive potential when he hit .277/.340/.462 with 36 doubles, nine triples and 12 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019.

Addressing that third outfield spot looked like it would be part of the offseason to-do list when the playoffs began, but Pache now appears to have an inside track.