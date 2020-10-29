Report: Dodgers, Rays in Self-Quarantine After Justin Turner COVID-19 Diagnosis

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers' championship celebration is taking a break as both the World Series winners and the runner-up Tampa Bay Rays enter self-isolation following a positive COVID-19 test by L.A. third baseman Justin Turner.

According to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale and Josh Peter, the Dodgers are under a 14-day, at-home quarantine after returning home from Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.

Turner was pulled from Game 6 in the eighth inning after the team received word he tested positive. He later bypassed MLB protocols in returning to the field to celebrate winning the title with his teammates.

Major League Baseball is now investigating Turner's actions following his removal from the game and issued a statement denouncing his decision to return to the field.

"While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk," the league said. "When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply."

In a statement to USA TODAY, officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed they were working with the Dodgers on next steps:

"While we cannot provide details on an active investigation, Public Health is working closely with the Dodgers to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to prevent additional exposures and provided direction on the required quarantine of players and staff that are close contacts."

Turner and his family were flown back to Los Angeles on a separate charter flight from the rest of the team to provide extra barriers after the Game 6 celebration.

It's unclear what protocols the Rays are facing, though Nightengale and Peter reported players are isolating at their own homes after they returned to Florida.