    Trail Blazers Unveil Oregon-Themed City Edition Uniforms for 2020-21 Season

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 29, 2020
    Alerted 4h ago in the B/R App

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) celebrates with teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Portland Trail Blazers are recognizing the history and uniqueness of Oregon's landscape with their 2020-21 City Edition uniforms, which they revealed Thursday.

    The black jerseys, which feature red, blue, yellow and orange striping as a tribute to the state's natural landscape, also say "Oregon" across the chest in the same style as the iconic Old Town Portland sign.

    A portion of proceeds from jersey sales will be donated to Portland's Native American Youth and Family Center, which works to "enhance the diverse strengths of Native youth and families through culture identity and education," per the team.

    The jerseys will go on sale Dec. 3. 

    Related

      Portland Trail Blazers unveil City Edition uniforms for upcoming season

      Portland Trail Blazers unveil City Edition uniforms for upcoming season
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Portland Trail Blazers unveil City Edition uniforms for upcoming season

      oregonlive
      via oregonlive

      Report: LaMelo 'Not Performing Very Well' at Predraft Interviews

      Report: LaMelo 'Not Performing Very Well' at Predraft Interviews
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: LaMelo 'Not Performing Very Well' at Predraft Interviews

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      @Jonwass has the latest scoops with draft buzz starting to heat up 📲

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Wolves Met with LaMelo Ball

      Potential No. 1 pick had an interview with Minnesota on Tuesday in Southern California

      Report: Wolves Met with LaMelo Ball
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Wolves Met with LaMelo Ball

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report