Trail Blazers Unveil Oregon-Themed City Edition Uniforms for 2020-21 Season

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers are recognizing the history and uniqueness of Oregon's landscape with their 2020-21 City Edition uniforms, which they revealed Thursday.

The black jerseys, which feature red, blue, yellow and orange striping as a tribute to the state's natural landscape, also say "Oregon" across the chest in the same style as the iconic Old Town Portland sign.

A portion of proceeds from jersey sales will be donated to Portland's Native American Youth and Family Center, which works to "enhance the diverse strengths of Native youth and families through culture identity and education," per the team.

The jerseys will go on sale Dec. 3.