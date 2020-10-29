Trail Blazers Unveil Oregon-Themed City Edition Uniforms for 2020-21 Season

Trail Blazers Unveil Oregon-Themed City Edition Uniforms for 2020-21 SeasonOctober 29, 2020
The Portland Trail Blazers are recognizing the history and uniqueness of Oregon's landscape with their 2020-21 City Edition uniforms, which they revealed Thursday.
The black jerseys, which feature red, blue, yellow and orange striping as a tribute to the state's natural landscape, also say "Oregon" across the chest in the same style as the iconic Old Town Portland sign.
A portion of proceeds from jersey sales will be donated to Portland's Native American Youth and Family Center, which works to "enhance the diverse strengths of Native youth and families through culture identity and education," per the team.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The lead design element is earth tone colors, representing the beautiful landscape of Oregon. For the first time in team history, “Oregon” is stitched across the chest displaying the pride for our state using the font from the iconic sign. https://t.co/vGvBRBkVw5 https://t.co/lo2BCEl4IP
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
.@Biofreeze & the Trail Blazers have teamed up to donate a portion of the net proceeds to @NAYAFam, a Portland-area nonprofit working to enhance the diverse strengths of Native youth & families through culture identity & education. https://t.co/wHxoBaBhiI
The jerseys will go on sale Dec. 3.
