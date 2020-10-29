Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight to Be at Staples Center Nov. 28 Without Fans

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will fight on Nov. 28 at Staples Center without fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

It will be the first event at the Los Angeles arena since March.

The two generational boxers came out of retirement earlier this year and agreed to an eight-round exhibition that was originally scheduled for Sept. 12 in Carson, California. The fight was postponed two months, but the fighters will still get a chance to go toe-to-toe Thanksgiving weekend.

In addition to battling for pride, the winner will also receive the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt:

Jones' last professional fight came in 2018, but it will be the first for Tyson since 2005.