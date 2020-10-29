    Madden NFL 21 Drops New Player Ratings for Mid-Season Update

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson reacts as he walks off the field after winning an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

    EA Sports and Madden NFL 21 dropped a midseason ratings update on Thursday, with notable changes to players like Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill and Rob Gronkowski, among others.

    Tannehill made a huge jump, going from an 80 at launch and an 83 last week to an 88 this week. Rob Gronkowski has been all over the place, going from a 95 at launch to an 85 last week and back up to 86 this week. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was just a 74 at launch but has continued to climb, coming in at an 81 in the latest update. 

    For the most part, there haven't been too many changes atop the rankings:

    Some players have been dinged, however. Cover athlete Jackson has gone from a 94 at launch to a 92 this week. And JuJu Smith-Schuster has been dinged a rating from last week, going from an 87 back down to an 86, where he was rated at launch. 

