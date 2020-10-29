Madden NFL 21 Drops New Player Ratings for Mid-Season Update

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

EA Sports and Madden NFL 21 dropped a midseason ratings update on Thursday, with notable changes to players like Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill and Rob Gronkowski, among others.

Tannehill made a huge jump, going from an 80 at launch and an 83 last week to an 88 this week. Rob Gronkowski has been all over the place, going from a 95 at launch to an 85 last week and back up to 86 this week. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was just a 74 at launch but has continued to climb, coming in at an 81 in the latest update.

For the most part, there haven't been too many changes atop the rankings:

Some players have been dinged, however. Cover athlete Jackson has gone from a 94 at launch to a 92 this week. And JuJu Smith-Schuster has been dinged a rating from last week, going from an 87 back down to an 86, where he was rated at launch.