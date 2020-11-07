Darby Allin Beats Cody, Wins TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Darby Allin defeated longtime rival Cody at AEW Full Gear on Saturday to win the TNT Championship for the first time.

Allin won despite withstanding an Avalanche Cross Rhodes from Cody, who was announced as "Cody Rhodes" for the first time in AEW history on Saturday:

Rhodes was feeling confident enough mid-match to do some pushups, which drew the ire of Arn Anderson.

Ultimately, Rhodes finished on the losing end after Allin got the pin following a cradle.

"I didn't think Darby Allin was going to win after going through all his signature spots and not getting the pin," Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful wrote. "Great swerve."

The match announcement was made during a TNT Championship match between Cody and Orange Cassidy on Oct. 14, with Allin looking on from the upper deck.

Cody and Cassidy fought to a time limit draw in that bout, which led to a rematch on the Oct. 28 edition of AEW Dynamite with the two combatants doing battle in a lumberjack match.

While Cody and OC were evenly matched once again, The American Nightmare managed to win the contest and retain the title due to some interference.

John Silver of The Dark Order took out Cassidy, and Cody's manager, Arn Anderson, surprisingly got in on the act as well by hitting Orange with the TNT belt. That allowed the titleholder to hit his challenger with Cross Rhodes for the win.

While there hasn't been much recent interaction between Cody and Allin, their rivalry dates back to the infancy of AEW, when they faced each other at the inaugural Fyter Fest in June 2019.

Allin enjoyed a star-making performance by showing out against Cody and battling him to a time limit draw in what was the biggest match of his career to that point.

Since then, they have teamed twice and faced each other in two additional singles matches prior to Saturday's bout.

They beat The Butcher and The Blade in December 2019, and Cody defeated Allin two weeks later. Then, Cody and Allin lost to Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears on the March 26 edition of AEW Dynamite prior to their meeting in the semifinals of the TNT title tournament.

Allin attacked Cody after that match, which added more fuel to their rivalry. It was Cody who prevailed again in the semifinals of the tournament, though, and he went on to beat Lance Archer to win the title at Double or Nothing in May.

Allin has largely been involved in a feud with Brian Cage and Team Taz since then, but he finally found himself back in the TNT Championship picture at Full Gear.

By beating Cody for the TNT title, he finally proved he can win the big one in All Elite Wrestling, and his path to becoming a top star was cleared at Full Gear.

