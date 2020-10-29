Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh to Set NFL Record with 25th Regular-Season Matchup

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will make NFL history Sunday when they meet in the regular season for the 25th time.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN's Jamison Hensley), Tomlin and Harbaugh will become the first head coaches in the NFL's Super Bowl era to face each other 25 times during the regular season. They previously shared the record of 24 with two other head coaching matchups—Tomlin vs. Marvin Lewis and Sid Gillman vs. Hank Stram.

When the Steelers and Ravens clash Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, first place in the AFC North will be on the line, as Pittsburgh is 6-0 and the Ravens are 5-1.

