Marcell Ozuna, Braves Agree to 4-Year, $65M Contract with 5th-Year Option

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna is returning to the Atlanta Braves, the club announced Friday.

Ozuna's new contract with the Braves guarantees him $65 million over four years and can top out at $80 million if his fifth-year option is exercised.

Ozuna spent the 2020 season in Atlanta on a one-year contract worth $18 million for a full 162-game season. The pandemic-shortened campaign still proved positive for both sides as Ozuna slashed .338/.431/.636 with a National League-leading 18 home runs.

Atlanta, meanwhile, cruised to an NL East title by four games with a plus-60 run differential. The Braves came one win away from advancing to the World Series before blowing a 3-1 National League Championship Series lead to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The two-time All-Star is entering his age-30 season still looking for a World Series after two postseason appearances.

He'll get another opportunity to do so in Atlanta, where the Braves are set to begin the 2021 season as the team to beat in the NL East.