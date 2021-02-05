    Marcell Ozuna, Braves Agree to 4-Year, $65M Contract with 5th-Year Option

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 6, 2021
    Alerted 10m ago in the B/R App

    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna watches his home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna is returning to the Atlanta Braves, the club announced Friday. 

    Ozuna's new contract with the Braves guarantees him $65 million over four years and can top out at $80 million if his fifth-year option is exercised. 

    Ozuna spent the 2020 season in Atlanta on a one-year contract worth $18 million for a full 162-game season. The pandemic-shortened campaign still proved positive for both sides as Ozuna slashed .338/.431/.636 with a National League-leading 18 home runs. 

    Atlanta, meanwhile, cruised to an NL East title by four games with a plus-60 run differential. The Braves came one win away from advancing to the World Series before blowing a 3-1 National League Championship Series lead to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers

    The two-time All-Star is entering his age-30 season still looking for a World Series after two postseason appearances. 

    He'll get another opportunity to do so in Atlanta, where the Braves are set to begin the 2021 season as the team to beat in the NL East. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      So Long Mike Foltynewicz, and Good Luck

      So Long Mike Foltynewicz, and Good Luck
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      So Long Mike Foltynewicz, and Good Luck

      Jake Gordon
      via SportsTalkATL.com

      Dodgers' Reign of Terror Begins 😤

      @ZachRymer explains why Trevor Bauer’s reported $102M deal makes the reigning champ Dodgers a problem...again ➡️

      Dodgers' Reign of Terror Begins 😤
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers' Reign of Terror Begins 😤

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers Are +375 to Repeat as WS Champs 💰

      Dodgers are huge favorites, and only the Yankees are close. Tap for full odds 📲 (@DraftKings)

      Dodgers Are +375 to Repeat as WS Champs 💰
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Dodgers Are +375 to Repeat as WS Champs 💰

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers Land Trevor Bauer 🚨

      NL Cy Young winner has agreed to reported 3-yr, $102M deal with Dodgers instead of Mets

      Dodgers Land Trevor Bauer 🚨
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers Land Trevor Bauer 🚨

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report