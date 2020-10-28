5-Star QB Quinn Ewers Decommits from Texas; No. 2 Prospect in Class of 2022

Photo Credit: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Texas is back.

Back on the recruiting trail looking for a new future quarterback to build its program around, that is.

On Wednesday, Quinn Ewers announced he is decommitting from the Longhorns' 2022 recruiting class:

Ewers is a 5-star prospect, the No. 2 overall player and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

This seems to be good news for the Ohio State Buckeyes, as 100 percent of the crystal ball predictions on 247Sports predict he will end up with the Big Ten powerhouse. Jeremy Birmingham of Lettermen Row noted Ohio State offered Ewers a scholarship before he even started his high school career.

The Buckeyes will be far from alone in their pursuit of one of the best players in the 2022 class.

High-profile programs such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma and USC are all listed on 247Sports' collection of interested schools. It should come as no surprise that so many teams are listed, as the 6'3" signal-caller can make seemingly every throw from the pocket and can extend plays with his legs if necessary.

In 2019 alone, he was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year and Texas District 5-6A Overall MVP while leading Southlake Carroll to a 13-1 record.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports projects him as a first-round draft pick and compared him to potential future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers.

Ewers is the type of quarterback who can compete for the Heisman Trophy and lead a program to College Football Playoff appearances during his collegiate career.

This is a major loss for a Longhorns program that has struggled to re-establish itself as the national powerhouse it once was, and it will be a significant development for whichever team lands him on the trail.