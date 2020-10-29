NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Predictions for Hassan Whiteside, Top Role Players

1 of 5

For Jae Crowder, getting traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Miami Heat this past season was a stroke of good fortune.

The 30-year old forward worked his way into the rotation as a starter and was an impact player on both ends of the floor. With averages of 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, the former Marquette standout jelled with former college teammate Jimmy Butler and helped propel the Heat to the NBA Finals.

Now that he's up for a new contract, it's going to be a tough call for Miami between wanting to keep him while also remaining flexible enough to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo next summer.

It's likely that the Heat will make Crowder a one-year offer in the neighborhood of $8 million to $10 million, but he's looking for stability.

"Obviously, I want security," Crowder told Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. He continued:

"The league is an up-and-down league. You never know. I've been a part of trades, so I know about security.

"So I'm going to obviously give it thought on both sides — having security and my comfort with this organization. So, hopefully, it all comes together from both sides. And that's what I really want to do. But, at the same time, honestly, it's business. So I'll leave it at that."

Crowder will likely test the market, where he could command the mid-level exception of $9.3 million per year from numerous teams.

This will come down to what's more important to Crowder. Does he want to run it back with Miami or take his chances with another team that may not be as championship-ready but he has a nice three- or four-year deal?

Prediction: Jae Crowder signs a one-year deal with Miami.