Kyle Larson Signs Hendrick Motorsports Contract After NASCAR Reinstatement

Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that it has signed driver Kyle Larson to a multi-year contract.

NASCAR suspended Larson indefinitely for using a racial slur during an April 12 iRacing event. Chip Ganassi Racing soon severed ties with Larson, who has not raced on the NASCAR Cup Series since March 8.

The 28-year-old completed mandatory sensitivity training as part of his condition for reinstatement, per Dustin Long of NBC Sports. He applied for reinstatement in mid-October, and NASCAR approved his application on Oct. 19.

Larson is eligible to return to NASCAR racing activities on Jan. 1, 2021. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500.

He must complete numerous conditions to keep his reinstatement intact, per NASCAR.com.

"Those terms for reinstatement include several speaking engagements, each spaced out through 2023, where Larson will share his experiences with NASCAR’s weekly series, e-sports and dirt-racing communities. He will also be required to take further training and engagement classes through 2023, plus continue his work with the Urban Youth Racing School (UYRS) and Rev Racing, providing coaching and mentorship for those initiatives."

Larson finished in the top nine in the NASCAR Cup Series standings from 2016-19, with a high of sixth in 2019.

He'll drive the No. 5 Chevrolet for a Hendrick Motorsports team that will also feature Alex Bowman, William Byron and Chase Elliott racing full time in 2021.