Young Bucks Beat FTR, Retain AEW World Tag Team Titles at Full Gear 2020

In their first-ever meeting, The Young Bucks defeated FTR at Full Gear on Saturday night to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the first time.

Cash Wheeler's Springboard 450 Splash attempt on Matt Jackson backfired as he missed entirely. Jackson then finished off Wheeler and the match thanks to a superkick for the pin and win.

This epic match featured some amazing spots as FTR and Young Bucks told a story through their moves that harked back to some of wrestling's best-ever tag teams, including the Hardy Boyz, Steiner Bros, Hart Foundation and Team 3D.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter tweeted that the match "had the best finish ever." Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said he "adored the love letter to the history of pro wrestling in this match." And Alex McCarthy of TalkSport noted the match's "tremendous layers" before calling it a "classic."

This was a match that had been discussed by fans for years dating back to FTR's time in WWE as The Revival.

It was long assumed that The Revival would eventually leave WWE and open up the possibility of a clash with The Young Bucks, and the two teams finally ended up in All Elite Wrestling in May when Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler arrived on an episode of Dynamite.

At first, FTR and The Young Bucks were reluctant allies who teamed up to face The Lucha Bros and The Butcher and The Blade in an eight-man tag team match. It wasn't long after that FTR aligned with Tully Blanchard and became full-fledged heels, however.

With Blanchard in their corner, FTR became No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships and beat the team of Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page to win the titles at All Out on Sept. 5.

The Young Bucks experienced something of an identity crisis after All Out, as they began to act like heels and superkicked AEW personnel on a weekly basis on Dynamite.

Interviewer Alex Marvez, announcer Tony Schiavone and referees were among those who were on the receiving end of superkicks from Nick and Matt Jackson.

The Young Bucks finally started to refocus on the Oct. 21 edition of Dynamite when they were placed in a four-way tag team match in which the winning pair would go on to challenge FTR for the titles at Full Gear.

They outlasted The Butcher and The Blade, Alex Reynolds and John Silver of Dark Order, and Private Party to become No. 1 contenders.

After the match, FTR acted as though they were going to congratulate The Young Bucks, but a masked man attacked the Jacksons from behind with a chair. That man then aided FTR in hitting one of The Bucks with a spike piledriver.

The man removed his mask and revealed himself to be Blanchard, as FTR celebrated after getting one over on their rivals.

That moment gave The Young Bucks even more incentive to win at Full Gear in addition to the fact that they had yet to hold the AEW world tag team titles, and they finally lent credence to their claim that they are the best tag team in the world.

