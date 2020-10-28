Quinnen Williams Trade Rumors Are 'False,' Jets HC Adam Gase Says

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase addressed rumors over the future of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Gase told reporters Wednesday any reports that link Williams to a trade are "false."

"There's nothing to that," he said.

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported Tuesday the Jets "have been proactive in attempting to get more draft capital in exchange for the third overall pick of the 2019 draft."

However, the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the team isn't looking to deal Williams ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.



General manager Joe Douglas has already traded Leonard Williams and Jamal Adams and released Le'Veon Bell less than two years into his four-year, $52.5 million deal. The GM hasn't been afraid to make his mark on the roster.

Additional factors played into those three transactions, though. Williams was set to become a free agent prior to his move to the New York Giants. Adams' and Bell's relationship with the team had deteriorated to the point where a separation was inevitable.

Williams is only two years into his rookie deal, and there's nothing to indicate he's disgruntled behind the scenes and demanding a trade.

Going into selling mode makes sense for the Jets since they're winless through seven games, yet they have little reason to offload a player who figures to be a big part of their defense going forward.

Williams had four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a rookie in 2019 and has already exceeded that production—five tackles for loss and three sacks—in his second year. The former Alabama star should be considered a cornerstone of New York's defensive line.

Gase's comments should serve as the final word on whether the 22-year-old will be on another team in 2020.