Dolphins Trade Rumors: Jordan Howard Available Ahead of NFL Deadline

Miami Dolphins running back Jordan Howard is reportedly "available on the trade market" ahead of the 2020 NFL trade deadline next Tuesday.

Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media reported the news Wednesday.

Howard's availability doesn't come as a surprise. He's been a healthy inactive in each of the Dolphins' last two games after signing a two-year, $9.75 million contract with the franchise in March.

Miami has plenty of depth at running back, and it appears the team is confident with Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida and Patrick Laird as its main backfield options.

Howard failed to make an impact in limited playing time across four appearances. He rushed for just 14 yards on 18 carries (0.8 YPC), though his goal-line opportunities allowed him to score three touchdowns. He added one catch for negative three yards.

The 25-year-old Indiana University product enjoyed his best season as a rookie with the Chicago Bears in 2016. He recorded 1,313 rushing yards on 252 attempts (5.2 YPC) with six scores en route to his only Pro Bowl selection.

His per-carry average dropped over the next two years in Chicago, but he still scored 18 total touchdowns. He showed signs of a resurgence in a more niche role with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, averaging 4.4 yards across 119 carries.

A trade is probably the best option for him over spending the remainder of the campaign on the fringe of Miami's roster.

Kaye listed a reunion with the Eagles as a potential solution. He still wouldn't be ticketed for a major role once Miles Sanders returns from a knee injury, but he'd probably slot in as the team's No. 3 back behind Sanders and Boston Scott.

The Dolphins shouldn't expect more than a late-round draft pick in return.