AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for October 28
With just over a week until Full Gear live on pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling produced an episode of Dynamite headlined by TNT Champion Cody defending his title, the latest in the World Title Eliminator tournament, a hotly anticipated town hall address and the new NWA World Women's Champion in action.
Who built momentum for themselves ahead of the November 7 extravaganza and what, if any, new matches were added to what is sure to be an explosive PPV card?
Find out now with this recap of the October 28 broadcast.
- Chris Jericho and MJF hold a town hall discussion
- Lumberjack Match for the TNT Championship: Cody vs. Orange Cassidy
- World Title Eliminator Match: Penta El Zero M* vs. Kenny Omega
- World Title Eliminator Match: Hangman Page vs. Wardlow
- Matt Sydal vs. Eddie Kingston
- NWA World Women's Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Leyla Hirsch
*Penta replaces injured brother Rey Fenix
World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Wardlow
After a tense exchange between MJF and Sammy Guevara to start the show, Wardlow looked to make his charge proud as he battled "Hangman" Adam Page in the first semifinal round match of the World Title Eliminator.
Page controlled early and sent Wardlow into the ring post. The big man shook it off, almost feeding off it, and speared Page through the guardrail.
The massive heel overwhelmed Page, working over AEW's resident cowboy until Page fought his way back into the match. Before he could build any momentum of his own, Wardlow rocked him with a clothesline, cutting him off.
Page delivered a moonsault to the floor but even that failed to negate Wardlow's fury as the big man delivered an F-10. Hangman avoided the pin by rolling to the sanctuary of the floor.
The battle headed to the top rope, where Page avoided a chokeslam and delivered a big fallaway slam to the mat below. The Buckshot Lariat followed and the former tag team champion scored the hard-fought victory.
Page defeated Wardlow
B
This was a physical battle between two hard hitters that featured a predictable outcome.
Page continued to build momentum toward the finals of the World Title Eliminator via his win while Wardlow further earned credibility as an in-ring competitor with a strong showing against one of the company's elite.
Page will now battle the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M. Considering one of those men was not intended to be in this position, and the direction this entire tournament has been headed since its inception, the outcome of that one is hardly in question.
Matt Sydal vs. Eddie Kingston
After a brief promo from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley ahead of their Full Gear title match, Eddie Kingston made his way to the squared circle for a match with Matt Sydal. The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny accompanied Kingston for the contest.
The tenacious, pit bull-like Kingston controlled the match early and often as he wore down Sydal in an attempt to send a message to Moxley. He worked over his grounded opponent during the break.
Sydal fought back after the break, rocking Kingston with a roundhouse kick. Kingston recovered, grounded his opponent and trapped him in the same choke Moxley used against him a month ago for the submission win.
After the match, Kingston forced Sydal to say “I quit” before apologizing to Moxley.
Kingston defeated Sydal
C+
This was essentially an extended squash. Sydal was not once booked to be on the level of Kingston and while yes, there needs to be a pecking order, it felt somewhat off-brand for the celebrated indie star to be so unceremoniously beaten down and submitted when other lesser-known talents have gotten way more offense in elsewhere on the card.
Kingston forcing Sydal to say he quit was a nice touch, and the apology to Moxley was an interesting twist.
The AEW Championship match at Full Gear is going to be a hell of a bit of business, a match as cerebrally structured and executed as it is violent. Hopefully, it lives up to the expectations set by the performers because if it does, it could very well be the quality of match Moxley’s reign deserves.
Excalibur Sits Down with FTR and The Young Bucks
A pre-taped interview conducted by Excalibur featured The Young Bucks and AEW Tag Team Champions FTR ahead of their Full Gear match.
The Bucks admitted that the trash talk from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ignited a fire in them and that the old Bucks are back.
Irritated by the one-sidedness of the promo, FTR left. A sense of desperation setting in, Matt and Nick Jackson revealed that if they do not win at Full Gear, they will never challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships again.
A
Analysis
The Bucks gave us an explanation for their recent actions and raised the stakes for their match at Full Gear. Suddenly, a match with enough anticipation behind it now features much more meaning as a result of the Jacksons vowing never to challenge for the gold if they fail to win it.
The only thing that lessened the impact of that decision ever-so-slightly was the fact that Cody just made the same vow last November at Full Gear, when he challenged Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship.
The Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting
The Inner Circle and MJF hit the ring for a Town Hall meeting.
Luchasaurus asked the first question of the night, asking MJF what financial benefits there are to MJF joining Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager in the faction. MJF responded, claiming business would be through the roof.
Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Rebel were up next, the latter applauding Jericho’s smile. Baker asked Le Champion how he feels about MJF’s track record of betrayal and friendships. Jericho said he wouldn’t actually let MJF in the Inner Circle and if he turned on them, he would knock MJF’s teeth down his throat.
Peter Avalon joined us next, “shooting his shot” and asking if he could join The Inner Circle, to which he was met with laughter.
Eric Bischoff made a surprise appearance next and asked MJF what he can do for The Inner Circle. The scarf-wearing loudmouth answered with one word, “friendship.” Bischoff called Jericho as primadonna and after a protest from The Demo God, the former WCW Executive Vice President asked MJF what’s to say he and Jericho will not kill each other.
MJF took exception, erupting out of frustration and asking Jericho what he hasn’t done to prove himself.
“You haven’t beaten me.” Jericho laid down the challenge to MJF for a match at Full Gear. “If you win, I’ll allow you to join The Inner Circle.”
MJF warned he will do anything to win. Santana cut him off, admitting that Guevara and him do not want MJF in the group. He issued a challenge for next week, him and Guevara vs. MJF and Wardlow. The Inner Circle left, leaving MJF clearly conflicted.
B
Analysis
This could have been accomplished just about any other way, without devoting so much time to it. It was unnecessarily long and came back around to one simple question: how do you know he won’t turn on you?
And from there, Jericho issued the challenge we knew was coming and Full Gear got one of the most intriguing matches of the whole show.
It will be interesting to see how the performers execute this heel vs. heel match but if their individual creativity is any indication, it will be something special. Hopefully, it is not as overdone or overly long as this was.
It was, though, cool to see Eric Bischoff. Eazy E is always a great watch, especially in these little pop-up cameos.