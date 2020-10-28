AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for October 28

2 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

After a tense exchange between MJF and Sammy Guevara to start the show, Wardlow looked to make his charge proud as he battled "Hangman" Adam Page in the first semifinal round match of the World Title Eliminator.

Page controlled early and sent Wardlow into the ring post. The big man shook it off, almost feeding off it, and speared Page through the guardrail.

The massive heel overwhelmed Page, working over AEW's resident cowboy until Page fought his way back into the match. Before he could build any momentum of his own, Wardlow rocked him with a clothesline, cutting him off.

Page delivered a moonsault to the floor but even that failed to negate Wardlow's fury as the big man delivered an F-10. Hangman avoided the pin by rolling to the sanctuary of the floor.

The battle headed to the top rope, where Page avoided a chokeslam and delivered a big fallaway slam to the mat below. The Buckshot Lariat followed and the former tag team champion scored the hard-fought victory.

Result

Page defeated Wardlow

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a physical battle between two hard hitters that featured a predictable outcome.

Page continued to build momentum toward the finals of the World Title Eliminator via his win while Wardlow further earned credibility as an in-ring competitor with a strong showing against one of the company's elite.

Page will now battle the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M. Considering one of those men was not intended to be in this position, and the direction this entire tournament has been headed since its inception, the outcome of that one is hardly in question.