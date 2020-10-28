    Fantasy Alert: Dalvin Cook Expected to Play for Vikings vs. Packers After Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2020
    Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook (33) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Having missed the team's Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is on track to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

    "I assume that he'll be ready," head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters of Cook on Wednesday.

    Zimmer added that the 2019 Pro Bowler will practice with the team.

    Cook suffered an adductor strain in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 11. He was unable to practice on any of the three days leading up to last week's game, so Wednesday's return is obviously reason for encouragement.

    It's also what fantasy football managers needed to see to move Cook back into their starting lineup.

    The 25-year-old has been excellent in 2020 and one of the few bright spots for the 1-5 Vikings. He has run for 489 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 12 passes for 64 yards after signing a five-year, $63 million extension in the offseason.

    While Cook's injury raises some question as to his ceiling if it's not feeling 100 percent, the Packers are allowing 110 yards per game on the ground and tie for 20th in yards per carry allowed (4.6). 

    Expecting Cook to have a monster game—something approaching his 130-yard, two-touchdown outing in Week 4—might be unrealistic, but he should deliver solid numbers to help anchor your squad.

