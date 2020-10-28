NFL Trade Rumors: The Latest Buzz on Zach Ertz, Stephon Gilmore and More

1 of 3

While the Philadelphia Eagles are in first place in the NFC East at 2-4-1, they're apparently not opposed to selling at the deadline. Tight end Zach Ertz and wideout Alshon Jeffery both appear to be available to teams willing to make an offer.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Jeffery is "clearly available."

"They've been trying to trade Zach Ertz for the last two weeks,"The Athletic's Mike Lombardi said on SportsRadio 94WIP.

It would make sense for the Eagles to deal both Jeffery and Ertz if they can. The team has young wideouts like Greg Ward Jr. Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham. It's also deep at tight end with Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers on the roster.

The problem for Philadelphia is that neither Jeffery nor Ertz are healthy. Jeffery has yet to play in 2020 as he continues to recover from offseason surgery. Ertz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

However, Ertz should be available for a postseason run and is drawing interest. According to Breer, teams have made calls about a potential trade.