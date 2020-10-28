NFL Trade Rumors: The Latest Buzz on Zach Ertz, Stephon Gilmore and More

NFL Trade Rumors: The Latest Buzz on Zach Ertz, Stephon Gilmore and MoreOctober 28, 2020
While the NFL trade deadline doesn't usually bring about the same flurry of activity that we see in baseball or basketball, we have seen some marquee in-season deals in recent years. In 2019, Jalen Ramsey, Emmanuel Sanders, Mohamed Sanu, Leonard Williams and Kenyan Drake were all dealt ahead of the deadline.
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off this year's pre-deadline market by sending defensive end Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. According to ESPN, the deal is for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
Griffen is a notable name, and he likely won't be the only one dealt. Here, we'll dive into some of the latest trade buzz with the deadline less than a week away.
Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery
While the Philadelphia Eagles are in first place in the NFC East at 2-4-1, they're apparently not opposed to selling at the deadline. Tight end Zach Ertz and wideout Alshon Jeffery both appear to be available to teams willing to make an offer.
"They've been trying to trade Zach Ertz for the last two weeks,"The Athletic's Mike Lombardi said on SportsRadio 94WIP.
"They've been trying to trade Zach Ertz for the last two weeks,"The Athletic's Mike Lombardi said on SportsRadio 94WIP.
It would make sense for the Eagles to deal both Jeffery and Ertz if they can. The team has young wideouts like Greg Ward Jr. Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham. It's also deep at tight end with Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers on the roster.
The problem for Philadelphia is that neither Jeffery nor Ertz are healthy. Jeffery has yet to play in 2020 as he continues to recover from offseason surgery. Ertz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
However, Ertz should be available for a postseason run and is drawing interest. According to Breer, teams have made calls about a potential trade.
Stephon Gilmore
While fans might not be accustomed to seeing the New England Patriots as sellers at the deadline, that's what the Patriots may be this season. At 2-4, New England is a long shot to claim the AFC East, and it could be looking to the future.
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore may not be part of that future. Breer said on Patriots Pregame Live that the Patriots have discussed dealing cornerback Gilmore. This isn't a wholly unsurprising development, as the Pro Bowl corner has just one year remaining on his contract after this one.
Gilmore probably won't be part of any long-term rebuild that the Patriots might be eying. His potential trade return might be.
Breer doesn't believe that the 30-year-old Gilmore will bring a first-round pick in a trade but that the Patriots could land a second- or third-rounder.
There should be no shortage of teams looking to add a cornerback of Gilmore's caliber, so it would be a mild surprise if he isn't dealt before next Tuesday.
Dontari Poe and Daryl Worley
The Cowboys have already moved Griffen, but it appears that won't be the last move they make before next Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Dallas has informed defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley that they'll either be traded or released on Wednesday.
It's certainly not a surprise to see Dallas moving pieces at this point in the season. While the team is still in the NFC East mix at 2-5, any sort of meaningful playoff run is unlikely. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is done for the year with a broken ankle, and backup Andy Dalton was sidelined with a concussion on Sunday.
Dallas is now likely to start rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci, and baring a surprising turnaround, it isn't going to be a contender The Cowboys are likely to be focused on the future and another round of contract negotiations with Prescott.
The Cowboys aren't likely to get much in return for either Poe or Worley—especially with the team making it known that they'll be released—but a team might be willing to deal a late-round pick to jump ahead of the waiver order.
The big question here is whether Dallas will be willing to move other, higher-profile players now that they're in selling mode.