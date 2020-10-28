Dodgers' Justin Turner Pulled from Game 6 Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled third baseman Justin Turner from the lineup during their World Series-winning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Fox Sports studio host Kevin Burkhardt led the postgame broadcast by breaking the news:

ESPN's Jeff Passan also confirmed the report on Turner, who was lifted before the top of the eighth inning for Enrique Hernandez.

Turner went hitless in three at-bats and played seven innings in the field during the Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Rays in Game 6 of the Fall Classic. L.A. defeated Tampa Bay four games to two in the best-of-seven series.

After the game, Turner posted a tweet thanking those who reached out and updating his health status:

A masked Turner was also able to get back on the field and hold the trophy:

There were far more questions than answers immediately after the news broke, with Aaron Rupar of Vox and Maria Martin of 11Alive News in Atlanta positing a few:

Tim Healey of Newsday also painted a strange postgame picture afterward:

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a postgame interview with Fox Sports' Tom Verducci that the league was informed of the positive test during the game.

ESPN's Jeff Passan tried to provide some answers regarding the testing process, why Turner wasn't informed before the game and what's next for the Dodgers:

Lindsay Jones of The Athletic and Will Brinson of CBS Sports questioned why MLB wouldn't be able to get test results in advance of Game 6, and ex-MLB pitcher Dan Haren noted that the results have been coming in around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT from the previous day:

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Turner was the first MLB player to test positive for COVID-19 in six weeks.

The MLB moved to a de facto bubble format for the playoffs beginning in early October, with teams playing in neutral locations and only going to the field, hotel or traveling in between. The entire World Series was played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.