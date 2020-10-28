World Series 2020: Top Stars, Stats and Highlights from Rays vs. Dodgers

Eric Gay/Associated Press

After two painful losses in recent seasons and for the first time in 32 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions.

Los Angeles closed the series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 3-1 victory in Game 6. Mookie Betts scored what proved to be the winning run and added an eighth-inning homer to cushion the lead, which Julio Urias protected with a perfect ninth.

At long last, eight consecutive division titles have finally resulted in a breakthrough on the World Series stage.

2020 World Series MVP

Was there ever any doubt? Following a superb National League Championship Series, Corey Seager continued his incredible play on the biggest stage.

Fittingly, the 26-year-old provided the decisive moment in Game 6. During the sixth inning, a fielder's choice from Seager scored Betts to break a 1-1 tie—and it would hold up as the winner.

In 26 plate appearances opposite the Rays, the shortstop reached base 15 times—eight hits, six walks and one hit by pitch. Officially, he had a .400 batting average and 1.256 OPS. He smacked two homers for a postseason total of eight.

According to MLB Stats, Seager became the eighth player to win MVP of the NLCS and World Series in the same year.

Top Stars

Although his performance came in a losing effort, Randy Arozarena was a star in the postseason. His scorching form carried into the World Series, where he collected eight hits—including three homers, setting a record with 10 total in the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Cuban, basically only he and Kevin Kiermaier produced for the Rays. Los Angeles quieted a diverse lineup, and Clayton Kershaw deserves a fair bit of the credit.

Long maligned for postseason letdowns, the 32-year-old started twice and surrendered only three runs in 11.2 innings with 14 strikeouts. He picked up victories in Games 1 and 5.

Otherwise, the Dodgers' bats shined.

Practically the entire lineup contributed in the World Series, considering nine different players hit a homer. But the top contributor after Seager was Justin Turner, who recorded eight hits, including four doubles and two homers against the Rays.

Max Muncy drove in a team-high six runs, and both Betts and Joc Pederson joined Seager with two homers.

Best Highlights

Los Angeles used a middle-inning explosion to earn an 8-3 victory in Game 1. While it's unlikely Tampa would have overcome a five-run deficit in the ninth inning, Cody Bellinger prevented Austin Meadows from providing a spark in the frame.

For the second time in the playoffs, Bellinger robbed a homer.

Tampa responded with a 6-4 victory in Game 2, and the Dodgers bounced back to earn a 6-2 triumph in Game 3.

Although the Rays ended up losing the series, their walk-off victory in Game 4 is likely to endure. While trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth, Brett Phillips—in his third career postseason plate appearance—stunned the Dodgers.

Ultimately, his heroics would not become legendary.

Game 5 belonged to Kershaw and Los Angeles, which then overcame Arozarena's first-inning homer to win Game 6.

In a decision sure to be criticized for a long time, Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled Blake Snell after a brilliant two-hit, 5.1-inning outing. Immediately after he exited, the Dodgers scored twice for a 2-1 lead.

Two frames later, Betts provided an insurance run with a no-doubter blast to left-center field. It was a perfect finish for the Dodgers' marquee offseason acquisition.

At that moment, though, Los Angeles still needed three outs.

Urias avoided all drama, inducing a lazy flyout from Manuel Margot and striking out both Mike Brosseau and Willy Adames looking. And then, the celebration began.

The Dodgers now have seven World Series titles in franchise history.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.