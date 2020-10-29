Hot Seat Watch for NFL Coaches as Trade Deadline Nears

0 of 5

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Trades might not be the only major NFL movement as the trade deadline nears.

The "what have you done for me lately" nature of the league could easily mean more head coaches get shown the door as the divide between contenders and pretenders grows.

The Atlanta Falcons already fired Dan Quinn after they got off to a 0-5 start, and the Houston Texans showed head coach/GM Bill O'Brien the door after his rebuilding plan flopped.

The coaches still on the hot seat have had similarly putrid starts and diminishing returns for at least one season. First-year coaches figure to get a longer leash to enact their visions, but the following coaches haven't shown enough to cool their seats during pivotal seasons.