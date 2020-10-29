Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and AdviceOctober 29, 2020
Fantasy football players in the United States, you have two jobs this week: Doing your due diligence to field the best fantasy team possible in Week 8 and making sure you vote.
The former is complicated, of course. You have to find values on waivers and perhaps bolster your team via a trade. That's where the weekly Trade Value Chart comes into play, as we attempt to help you best gauge the value of your players and the players you are targeting.
But the latter is simple. Just vote. No excuses. Go vote. Do it. Vote.
Did I mention you should vote?
Remember, any player not listed below has a trade value of one. Oh, and may the fantasy points be with you (and seriously, go freaking vote)!
Trade Value: 12
1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Trade Value: 11
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
3. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
5. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
7. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trade Value: 10
8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
10. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
11. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
12. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
13. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
Trade Value: 9
15. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
16. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
17. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
18. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
19. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
20. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 8
22. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
23. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
24. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
25. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
26. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
27. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
28. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
29. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
Trade Value: 7
30. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
32. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
33. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins
34. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
35. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
36. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
37. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
38. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
39. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 6
40. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
41. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
42. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
43. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
44. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans
45. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
46. Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
47. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
48. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
Trade Value: 5
50. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
52. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
53. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
54. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55. Devonta Freeman, RB, New York Giants
56. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
57. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
59. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets
60. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
61. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
62. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
63. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
64. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
65. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 4
66. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
67. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
68. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
69. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
70. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
71. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills
72. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
73. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
74. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
75. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
76. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
77. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
78. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 3
79. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
80. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
81. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
82. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
83. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
84. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
85. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
86. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers
87. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
88. Jimmy Graham, TE, Chicago Bears
89. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Trade Value: 2
90. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
91. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
92. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93. Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints
94. Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts
95. Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons
96. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
97. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
98. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
99. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
100. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Analysis
Jonnu Smith is tied for fifth at the tight end position in PPR leagues but has disappeared from this list. Why?
Over the past two weeks, Smith has caught two passes for 22 yards and zero touchdowns on six targets. Maybe that seems like nothing more than a dry spell, but consider the context.
For one, A.J. Brown has been back healthy the past three weeks and is thriving, catapulting into the WR1 conversation. Corey Davis also returned from injury this past week, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted that wideout pairing 18 times. Add in three targets for Adam Humphries and another two for tight end Anthony Firkser—not to mention Derrick Henry getting the occasional look in the passing game—and suddenly Smith's path to fantasy relevance is loaded with obstacles.
The counterargument might be that Smith has dealt with an ankle injury during his two-game slump and that he's too talented to give up on. It's a fair perspective, but Brown is incredibly talented and will lead this passing game. Davis has been productive when he's been healthy. They are easily Tannehill's top two targets, not to mention that Firkser is going to get snaps. Talented or not, Smith's role in this offense is decreasing.
You probably still have a window to sell high on Smith. Take it. Barring more injuries to Brown and Davis, Smith's fantasy value is about to drop.
You might be able to buy low on Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson, however, especially with fantasy players who rostered him getting burned this season by his struggles with injuries. In the three games he's started and finished this year, he's caught 23 passes for 229 yards and three scores. Those numbers projected out for a full 16-game season come out to 122 receptions for 1,221 yards and 16 scores.
No, Johnson isn't likely to keep up that pace. But his 38 targets in those three games—compared to 28 targets for JuJu Smith-Schuster and six for Chase Claypool—suggest he's Ben Roethlisberger's top option in the passing game. Pittsburgh's weapons in the passing game and his injury struggles mute his upside somewhat. Nonetheless, there's a good chance Johnson is a WR2 the rest of the way.
We will finish with the last guy on the chart, a player more than a few folks are going to be curious about: Antonio Brown.
On the plus side, Brown was arguably the best receiver in football during his prime and looked good in his one game for the New England Patriots last year, catching four passes for 56 yards and a score. He will be reunited with Tom Brady, who has had some time working with him, and with Bruce Arians, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons in Pittsburgh.
The downside is that he's 32, has played exactly one game in the past two seasons and very well could be third on the depth chart behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He's not even eligible to see playing time until Week 9.
There's enough uncertainty here that you shouldn't be too worried about him at this point unless you nabbed him on waivers. Maybe you can convince another player in your league to give up too much in a trade given Brown's previous production, but if you don't have him, don't prioritize getting him. Certainly don't give up assets you would earmark for a WR1 or WR2.
Brown has to prove he's worth starting first. There is enough uncertainty about this situation to wait it out for buyers.