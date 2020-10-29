    Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

    Trade Value: 12

      1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    Trade Value: 11

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

      3. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      5. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      7. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    Trade Value: 10

      8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

      9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

      10. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      11. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings 

      12. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      13. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    Trade Value: 9

      15. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      16. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      17. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      18. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      19. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      20. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      21. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    Trade Value: 8

      22. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      23. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      24. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      25. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      26. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

      27. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      28. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

      29. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

    Trade Value: 7

      30. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      31. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

      32. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      33. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

      34. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

      35. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

      36. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

      37. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

      38. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

      39. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    Trade Value: 6

      40. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

      41. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      42. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

      43. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

      44. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

      45. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      46. Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      47. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

      48. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      49. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    Trade Value: 5

      50. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      51. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

      52. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

      53. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

      54. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      55. Devonta Freeman, RB, New York Giants

      56. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      57. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      58. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      59. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

      60. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

      61. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

      62. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      63. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

      64. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      65. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    Trade Value: 4

      66. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

      67. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      68. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

      69. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      70. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

      71. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

      72. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      73. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      74. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      75. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      76. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

      77. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      78. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    Trade Value: 3

      79. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      80. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      81. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      82. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      83. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

      84. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      85. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      86. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

      87. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      88. Jimmy Graham, TE, Chicago Bears

      89. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Rams

    Trade Value: 2

      90. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

      91. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      92. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      93. Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints

      94. Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts

      95. Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons

      96. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

      97. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      98. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      99. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

      100. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Analysis

      Jonnu Smith is tied for fifth at the tight end position in PPR leagues but has disappeared from this list. Why?

      Over the past two weeks, Smith has caught two passes for 22 yards and zero touchdowns on six targets. Maybe that seems like nothing more than a dry spell, but consider the context.

      For one, A.J. Brown has been back healthy the past three weeks and is thriving, catapulting into the WR1 conversation. Corey Davis also returned from injury this past week, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted that wideout pairing 18 times. Add in three targets for Adam Humphries and another two for tight end Anthony Firkser—not to mention Derrick Henry getting the occasional look in the passing game—and suddenly Smith's path to fantasy relevance is loaded with obstacles.

      The counterargument might be that Smith has dealt with an ankle injury during his two-game slump and that he's too talented to give up on. It's a fair perspective, but Brown is incredibly talented and will lead this passing game. Davis has been productive when he's been healthy. They are easily Tannehill's top two targets, not to mention that Firkser is going to get snaps. Talented or not, Smith's role in this offense is decreasing.

      You probably still have a window to sell high on Smith. Take it. Barring more injuries to Brown and Davis, Smith's fantasy value is about to drop.

      You might be able to buy low on Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson, however, especially with fantasy players who rostered him getting burned this season by his struggles with injuries. In the three games he's started and finished this year, he's caught 23 passes for 229 yards and three scores. Those numbers projected out for a full 16-game season come out to 122 receptions for 1,221 yards and 16 scores.

      No, Johnson isn't likely to keep up that pace. But his 38 targets in those three games—compared to 28 targets for JuJu Smith-Schuster and six for Chase Claypool—suggest he's Ben Roethlisberger's top option in the passing game. Pittsburgh's weapons in the passing game and his injury struggles mute his upside somewhat. Nonetheless, there's a good chance Johnson is a WR2 the rest of the way.

      We will finish with the last guy on the chart, a player more than a few folks are going to be curious about: Antonio Brown.

      On the plus side, Brown was arguably the best receiver in football during his prime and looked good in his one game for the New England Patriots last year, catching four passes for 56 yards and a score. He will be reunited with Tom Brady, who has had some time working with him, and with Bruce Arians, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons in Pittsburgh.

      The downside is that he's 32, has played exactly one game in the past two seasons and very well could be third on the depth chart behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He's not even eligible to see playing time until Week 9.

      There's enough uncertainty here that you shouldn't be too worried about him at this point unless you nabbed him on waivers. Maybe you can convince another player in your league to give up too much in a trade given Brown's previous production, but if you don't have him, don't prioritize getting him. Certainly don't give up assets you would earmark for a WR1 or WR2.

      Brown has to prove he's worth starting first. There is enough uncertainty about this situation to wait it out for buyers.