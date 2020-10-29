Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

12 of 12

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Jonnu Smith is tied for fifth at the tight end position in PPR leagues but has disappeared from this list. Why?

Over the past two weeks, Smith has caught two passes for 22 yards and zero touchdowns on six targets. Maybe that seems like nothing more than a dry spell, but consider the context.

For one, A.J. Brown has been back healthy the past three weeks and is thriving, catapulting into the WR1 conversation. Corey Davis also returned from injury this past week, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted that wideout pairing 18 times. Add in three targets for Adam Humphries and another two for tight end Anthony Firkser—not to mention Derrick Henry getting the occasional look in the passing game—and suddenly Smith's path to fantasy relevance is loaded with obstacles.

The counterargument might be that Smith has dealt with an ankle injury during his two-game slump and that he's too talented to give up on. It's a fair perspective, but Brown is incredibly talented and will lead this passing game. Davis has been productive when he's been healthy. They are easily Tannehill's top two targets, not to mention that Firkser is going to get snaps. Talented or not, Smith's role in this offense is decreasing.

You probably still have a window to sell high on Smith. Take it. Barring more injuries to Brown and Davis, Smith's fantasy value is about to drop.

You might be able to buy low on Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson, however, especially with fantasy players who rostered him getting burned this season by his struggles with injuries. In the three games he's started and finished this year, he's caught 23 passes for 229 yards and three scores. Those numbers projected out for a full 16-game season come out to 122 receptions for 1,221 yards and 16 scores.

No, Johnson isn't likely to keep up that pace. But his 38 targets in those three games—compared to 28 targets for JuJu Smith-Schuster and six for Chase Claypool—suggest he's Ben Roethlisberger's top option in the passing game. Pittsburgh's weapons in the passing game and his injury struggles mute his upside somewhat. Nonetheless, there's a good chance Johnson is a WR2 the rest of the way.

We will finish with the last guy on the chart, a player more than a few folks are going to be curious about: Antonio Brown.

On the plus side, Brown was arguably the best receiver in football during his prime and looked good in his one game for the New England Patriots last year, catching four passes for 56 yards and a score. He will be reunited with Tom Brady, who has had some time working with him, and with Bruce Arians, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons in Pittsburgh.

The downside is that he's 32, has played exactly one game in the past two seasons and very well could be third on the depth chart behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He's not even eligible to see playing time until Week 9.

There's enough uncertainty here that you shouldn't be too worried about him at this point unless you nabbed him on waivers. Maybe you can convince another player in your league to give up too much in a trade given Brown's previous production, but if you don't have him, don't prioritize getting him. Certainly don't give up assets you would earmark for a WR1 or WR2.

Brown has to prove he's worth starting first. There is enough uncertainty about this situation to wait it out for buyers.