    Mavericks Rumors: Dallas Wants to Trade into 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 27, 2020
    Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic celebrates after making a game-winning 3-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during overtime of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Mavericks won 135-133 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Dallas Mavericks reportedly want a higher pick in this year's NBA draft, and they will do almost anything to get one.

    Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported that the Mavericks have made all players available for a trade, with the exception of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, in pursuit of adding a lottery pick to their draft night set, which currently includes picks Nos. 18 and 31.

    Townsend reported that Mavericks president and general manager Donnie Nelson "has made it clear to peers leaguewide" that he is interested in adding "a third star" alongside Doncic and Porzingis and is reportedly "in urgency mode."

    After missing the 2018-19 season to recover from an ACL tear, Porzingis averaged 20.4 points per game with 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists in 57 games while backing up Doncic, who led Dallas with 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 61 games. The Mavs made the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16, which ended in their fifth first-round loss since 2011-12.

    Per Townsend, the statistics from the Mavericks' leaders are enticing to players around the league. He reported that "more than a few player agents have whispered to the Mavericks that their client sure wouldn't mind being part of Dallas' promising future."

