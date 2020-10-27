3 Miami University Football Players Charged After Brawl at Fraternity House

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

Three Miami University football players have been charged with assault, criminal trespassing and/or disorderly conduct following an Oct. 3 brawl at Theta Chi fraternity in Oxford, Ohio.

Zach McAuliffe of WCPO-TV outlined the charges from the police report.

"According to the police report, student athletes James Bomba, 19, Terrell Rush, 18, and Dimitri Mitsopolous, 19, all face charges from the incident. Bomba was arrested and charged with assault and criminal trespassing, Rush, is charged with criminal trespassing and Mitsopoulous faces two counts of assault, two counts of trespassing and one count disorderly conduct."

Rush, a safety from St. Louis, has since released a statement to WLWT that he has been "cleared from any charges regarding the fight."

"I have been cleared from any charges regarding the fight, and it has been proven I was not involved. The detectives know, and I was not involved in any fight. I wasn't there. I walked up after the fact. I don't even know who was involved, but I know I wasn't. I have been wrongfully accused of the fight, and I have since then been cleared by Ohio detectives of fighting."

The three players, all of whom are freshmen, have been suspended from the RedHawks program indefinitely.

In addition, a fourth person, 18-year-old Santiago Sandri, has a criminal trespassing warrant out for his arrest, per McAuliffe. Sandri is not affiliated with Miami University.



Video Play Button Videos you might like

TMZ Sports released video of the brawl, and numerous fraternity brothers and witnesses provided first-hand accounts to WLWT.

"They just started, like, throwing punches," one witness told the station regarding the alleged attackers.

The people in question were "uninvited guests" who "stormed the property" as members were sitting around a fire pit, per WLWT. One member said the fight was a "full-on ambush" and premeditated.

"They had three guys to one, just like chasing people down," the witness said. "Three people on one, beating them up and kicking them on the ground. It definitely felt like an attack because they had control of all of the area around the building."

A fraternity member spoke with WLWT as well.

"A mass of guys, and some had masks on, hoods up, gloves on, and it was just like a chaotic scene, and we went out there and we all started getting hit from like all sides."

Fraternity members told WLWT that five members were sent to the hospital, including one person who was struck in the eye with a golf club.

"He had taken a golf club to the eye, and he has a fractured orbital from it, but he's expected to recover and no surgery is needed," one member said of that reported injury.

Miami University released a statement that it is investigating the incident and that students can face university disciplinary action up to and including dismissal.