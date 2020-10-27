    Browns' Jarvis Landry Says Baker Mayfield Isn't Better off Without Odell Beckham

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 27, 2020

    FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receivers Jarvis Landry (80) and Odell Beckham Jr. (13) talk on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. The expansion era has been tortuous, two embarrassing decades of despair and dysfunction. Well, those painful days appear to be ending. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry stuck up for his best friend and teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., after ESPN's Greg McElroy suggested that quarterback Baker Mayfield is better off without Beckham on the field.

    "I would say that's not true at all," Landry said on 92.3 The Fan's Bull and Fox (h/t Cleveland.com). "I think a lot of our offense has been solely based on having Odell on the field. And a lot of the things that have opened up for us as an offense has been because of the threat that he is. Now we've just got to find a way to adapt and adjust and make plays."

    Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up!" on Tuesday, McElroy noted that Mayfield has two more interceptions than touchdowns when targeting Beckham. After Beckham tore his ACL on Sunday, Mayfield went on to deliver a 297-yard, five-touchdown performance in a 37-34 victory against a 1-5-1 Cincinnati Bengals team.

    "[Baker Mayfield's] a better player when he's not having to talk Odell Beckham off the ledge trying to get him his looks and his touches," McElroy said. 

    Beckham, who appeared in six complete games for the 5-2 Browns this season before he was taken out after playing two snaps against the Bengals, made 23 receptions on 43 targets and is second on the team with 319 receiving yards and three scores. He also added 72 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Beckham will have surgery soon and is looking at a recovery period of at least nine months.

    "It's tough. You know? It's tough, but, you know, his spirit is, I really can't say," Landry said. "It's one of the things that, for him, it hurts. It hurts. And as a teammate, as a brother, it hurts to see your brother go down on the field like that, and obviously to lose him for the whole season. It's something that's really tough."

    Related

      NFL Blockbusters That Would Blow Up the Trade Deadline 🤯

      Five massive deals that could cause deadline-day chaos ➡️

      NFL Blockbusters That Would Blow Up the Trade Deadline 🤯
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      NFL Blockbusters That Would Blow Up the Trade Deadline 🤯

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's NFL Trade-Deadline Predictions 🔮

      🍿 Potential blockbusters 😲 Biggest surprises 👎 Worst deals The @BR_Gridiron crew predicts how deadline day will go down📲

      B/R's NFL Trade-Deadline Predictions 🔮
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      B/R's NFL Trade-Deadline Predictions 🔮

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      🚨Ravens to Sign Dez Bryant

      Baltimore is signing 3x Pro Bowl WR to its practice squad after working him out last week (Rapoport)

      🚨Ravens to Sign Dez Bryant
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🚨Ravens to Sign Dez Bryant

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      The Real Baker Is BACK 👏

      'That s--t motivates him'— After getting dragged by the media, the QB found his attitude and played the best football of his NFL career

      The Real Baker Is BACK 👏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Real Baker Is BACK 👏

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report