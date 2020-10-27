    Team USA Sprinter Christian Coleman Suspended 2 Years for Missing Drug Tests

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 27, 2020

    Christian Coleman of the United States starts at the men's 4x100 meter Relay at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Martin Meissner/Associated Press

    Christian Coleman, the reigning men's 100-meter world champion, will not be able to defend his title for the next two years after he was suspended for missing a series of drug tests, according to USA Today's Tom Schad.

    The favorite to win gold at next summer's Tokyo Olympics will appeal the decision, per Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post

    Coleman, an Atlanta native who was a national champion at Tennessee, missed three doping tests over a 12-month period in 2019, and the Athletics Integrity Unit (which is in charge of the anti-drug program for World Athletics, which is the international governing body of track and field) on Tuesday confirmed the provisional suspension they handed out to Coleman in June. 

    The suspension is not to suggest that Coleman has "ever taken any Prohibited Substance," according to the AIU's decision, but instead is due to a violation of the requirement that athletes must provide their whereabouts for one hour every day when a drug test can be administered. He was handed a similar ban in 2019 but successfully appealed the decision.

    "Unfortunately, we see this case as involving behaviour by the Athlete as very careless at best and reckless at worst," the AIU wrote. 

    The new suspension stems from a Dec. 9, 2019 incident, in which the AIU says collectors waited outside Coleman's home for an hour, and while he said he stopped at home to eat Chipotle in between shopping trips, receipts suggest it would have been "simply impossible" for him to be there, according to the AIU. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In June, when the provisional suspension was handed out, Coleman expressed his frustration with the decision in a tweet:

    If the suspension holds, Coleman, who also holds a world record in the 60-meter dash, will be eligible to compete again on May 13, 2022. 

    Related

      Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19

      Jamaica's health ministry confirms the Olympic legend's positive test after mask-free birthday party

      Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19
      Track and Field logo
      Track and Field

      Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      World Champion Sprinter Christian Coleman Suspended for Missing Drug Tests

      World Champion Sprinter Christian Coleman Suspended for Missing Drug Tests
      Track and Field logo
      Track and Field

      World Champion Sprinter Christian Coleman Suspended for Missing Drug Tests

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Dies

      1956 Sports Illustrated Man of the Year Bobby Joe Morrow died of natural causes at age of 84

      3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Dies
      Track and Field logo
      Track and Field

      3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Dies

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      UNC Track Coach Sets Record 🏀

      Tarheels' assistant track and field coach sets unofficial record for fastest mile while dribbling a basketball

      UNC Track Coach Sets Record 🏀
      Track and Field logo
      Track and Field

      UNC Track Coach Sets Record 🏀

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report