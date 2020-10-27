    Eric Reid Declined Practice-Squad Contract Offer from Washington Football Team

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) defends against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
    Mike McCarn/Associated Press

    Free-agent safety Eric Reid confirmed to the Associated Press' Rob Maaddi he declined an offer to sign for the Washington Football Team's practice squad.

    John Keim of ESPN reported earlier Tuesday that the team was looking at Reid as a possible replacement for Landon Collins, who suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

    The 28-year-old spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, where he played for current Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera. He finished last season with 124 total tackles and four sacks, both of which were career highs.

    During a call with reporters in September, Rivera said he'd be open to calling Reid in the event Collins got injured:

    Shortly after Colin Kaepernick began protesting against police brutality and systemic inequality in 2016, Reid joined his then-San Francisco 49ers teammate.

    In May 2018, the NFL Players Association filed a grievance for Reid and contended that teams were colluding to keep him out of the NFL as a result of his activism. Kaepernick had already filed a similar grievance, and they settled their cases in February 2019.

    The fact Reid is once again unsigned is raising the question as to whether owners are retaliating due to his political views. Kaepernick argued the point in September:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Reid was also outspoken in criticizing the recent collective bargaining agreement signed by the NFL and NFLPA.

    Washington offered him one route back into the league, but turning down a practice squad offer seems reasonable for a player who isn't yet 30 and who has 99 career starts and one Pro Bowl appearance under his belt.

    Related

      NFC East Players Who Could Be Move This Trade Deadline

      NFC East Players Who Could Be Move This Trade Deadline
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      NFC East Players Who Could Be Move This Trade Deadline

      Greg Patuto
      via NFL Analysis Network

      Why Washington Should Trade for Todd Gurley

      Why Washington Should Trade for Todd Gurley
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Why Washington Should Trade for Todd Gurley

      Alex Austin
      via NFL Analysis Network

      Washington Roster Moves: Landon Collins to IR, getting Achilles surgery Monday; Jeremy Reaves signed

      Washington Roster Moves: Landon Collins to IR, getting Achilles surgery Monday; Jeremy Reaves signed
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Washington Roster Moves: Landon Collins to IR, getting Achilles surgery Monday; Jeremy Reaves signed

      Hogs Haven
      via Hogs Haven

      Landon Collins placed on injured reserve with torn Achilles

      Landon Collins placed on injured reserve with torn Achilles
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Landon Collins placed on injured reserve with torn Achilles

      247Sports
      via 247Sports