Ex-MSU G Brock Washington Won't Be Charged After Being Accused of Sexual Assault

The office of Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that charges would not be filed against former Michigan State Spartans basketball player Brock Washington, who was accused of sexual assault in January.

"Following an in-depth review and consideration of the evidence, the attorney general's office has decided not to file charges against Brock Washington, who was a Michigan State University student and athlete when he was accused of sexual misconduct," AG spokesperson Ryan Jarvi said in a statement to Ken Palmer of the Lansing State Journal.

Nessel's office reviewed the case after the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office previously declined to file charges against Washington, who was suspended from the Spartans basketball team on Jan. 24.

According to ESPN's Paula Lavigne, Michigan State's Office of Institutional Equity determined in August that Washington violated the school's sexual misconduct policy and recommended he be permanently barred from classes and banned from the campus for two years. The office found that "Washington 'engaged in oral and vaginal sexual penetration with [a woman] without consent' while she was incapacitated," per Lavigne.

Michigan State spokeswoman Emily Guerrant told Palmer that Washington is currently not enrolled at the university.

The university will hear Washington's appeal to the Office of Institutional Equity's findings, potentially as soon as December, per Palmer.

"It's frustrating to me that allegations somebody makes against someone are not really looked at," Washington's attorney, Mary Chartier, told Palmer. "So I'm glad MSU has granted our appeal, and now we get the opportunity to present the case we wanted to all along."

Washington will not return to the school, however, with Chartier saying he simply wanted to clear his name and that Michigan State's handling of the accusations made against him "soured him to the MSU experience."

Washington played in 16 games for the Spartans over two seasons.