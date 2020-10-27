Bears' Matt Nagy Says He Won't Give Up Play-Calling Duties or Bench Nick Foles

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Despite the Chicago Bears having one of the NFL's worst offenses, coach Matt Nagy trusts himself and Nick Foles to turn things around.

Nagy said Tuesday he has no plans to hand over play-calling duties or to bench Foles, who has started the team's last four games.

"I look at all [the possibility of someone else calling plays]," Nagy told reporters. "The very first thing I look at is that. I talk to our coaches and we talk through that whole process. I'm really honestly not opposed to, there's no opposition from me if we feel like that that's what the issue is. And so we look at that. Right now, where we're at, that's not where we think it's at."

Foles took over the starting job from Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3 this season, ostensibly ending the former first-round pick's chance to establish himself the franchise quarterback. The Bears offense, which ranks third-to-last in yards per play, has looked no better with Foles under center than Trubisky, and one may argue that Trubisky is the better option because he provides mobility on the outside.

Nagy does not see it that way.

"Yeah, no," Nagy said. "I think you can look at that a bunch of different ways. When you say that in regards to a mobile quarterback, I'm not so sure that that's the answer with that, with what we're talking about, with the dropback of a quarterback and the offensive tackle situation. We have a lot of confidence, and I have a lot of confidence, in Nick right now.

"Again, this is a process for us to work though, and it's not just one person. It's really not. And I know from yesterday, decision-making-wise and where he's at, I thought he did a good job. I thought he made some good throws. He missed a couple as well, but again, it's a team sport, so there's some other reasons for that as well. Just keep rolling through that and working through it."

