NBA Draft Rumors: James Wiseman Coveted by Warriors, Hornets

For years, we've been told the era of the big man is over in the NBA.

Not so much, it appears.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets "covet" James Wiseman, to the point O'Connor has Charlotte trading up to No. 1 to select the Memphis center in his latest mock draft.

Wiseman is among the safest prospects in this class. He's a walking double-double waiting to happen, perhaps as early as next season. In a class without a true surefire superstar, Wiseman has obvious tangible value at the top of this draft. You know with virtual certainty that he won't be a bust.

That said, there are equally obvious concerns about his ceiling in the modern NBA. Wiseman is a 7-foot elite athlete who works hard and offers obvious rim protection and rebounding benefits. He's also not a floor stretcher or good passer and lacks the switchability on defense of someone like Bam Adebayo, who has emerged as a star despite lacking perimeter shooting skills.

Wiseman appears to have an Andre Drummond/Hassan Whiteside career ahead of him, which presents obvious appeal and drawbacks. It's likely he will become a more well-rounded player as his career progresses, but his limitations probably put him in a 20-25-minute range for a good team at the moment.

The Warriors could be a perfect fit, as Wiseman fits the bill of what they need in the middle on top of being good enough to bring him along more slowly than Charlotte, which would view him as an instant cornerstone. Golden State could put Wiseman into a souped-up version of the role previously occupied by Festus Ezeli and JaVale McGee, allowing him to scoop up offensive boards and make rim runs around the team's bevy of shooters.

The presence of Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green in the starting lineup could cramp spacing, but Wiseman is a far better instant fit than Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball, who would likely start their careers on the bench.