World Series 2020: Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers Game 6

The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to win the 2020 World Series in Game 6 by using a mix of pitchers.

Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to start the contest, but he likely will not last more than three innings with Dustin May and Julio Urias waiting to relieve him.

In Game 2, the Tampa Bay Rays capitalized on the Dodgers' opener strategy by producing a run off Gonsolin and plating four more in the first half of the contest.

With that in mind, the only prop bet to take for a pitcher Tuesday involves Blake Snell since he is expected to last around five innings. The Dodgers forced the southpaw out of Game 2 in the fifth inning.

Los Angeles' pitching strategy could make you hesitant to approach props for certain Rays starters since Kevin Cash has not been shy to go to his bench to set up better matchups.

If Dave Roberts flips between lefties and righties, the top Tampa Bay players to target are the ones that should stay in the contest for nine innings, like Brandon Lowe.

World Series Game 6 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers (-139); Tampa Bay (+118)

Over/Under: 8

Run Line: Los Angeles Dodgers (-1.5; +150); Tampa Bay (+1.5; -182)

Prop Bet Predictions

Blake Snell Strikeouts (Over 5.5; -157)

Snell fanned nine batters over 4.2 innings in Game 2.

That was the second nine-strikeout performance of the postseason for the left-hander, who also fanned nine Toronto Blue Jays in the opening round.

In between those appearances, Snell averaged 3.3 strikeouts per game, but there is a good chance his punch out total is on the higher end in Game 6.

The Dodgers struck out 50 times in the first five games. Chris Taylor and Will Smith are responsible for 19 of those outs.

Five Los Angeles hitters were sat down on strikes at least five times in the series and Snell put down eight different batters on strikes in Game 2. Smith was the lone Dodgers hitter that whiffed twice against the southpaw.

If Snell keeps the Dodgers off balance through two trips around the order, he should have ample opportunities to strike out six batters, which is why that seems like a safe prop to take.

Chris Taylor Hits (Over 0.5; -134) and RBI (Over 0.5; +220)

Taylor's high strikeout total could scare you away from betting him on a hit prop, but it is also the reason why you can get value on him compared to other Dodgers hitters.

Taylor is one of three projected Los Angeles starters that sit at -140 or lower to record a hit. Max Muncy and Will Smith are the others.

In Game 2, Taylor blasted his only home run of the series off Snell in the fifth inning. He has three other hits against Tampa Bay.

The 30-year-old's success against Snell and the potential of hitting behind Cody Bellinger could lead to picking him to get a hit and a RBI.

In Game 5, Taylor shifted up to the No. 7 spot with Joc Pederson and Austin Barnes inserted into the lineup. Enrique Hernandez should take Pederson's spot against a left-handed starter and A.J. Pollock could be used instead of Barnes if Smith shifts back to catcher.

If those alterations are made, Taylor could sit above Hernandez and Pollock in the order and have a chance to drive in Bellinger, Smith or Muncy, who combined for 13 World Series hits.

Brandon Lowe To Hit A Home Run (+380)

Lowe is 3-of-21 in the World Series, but two of his hits occurred in Game 2.

He hit a home run off Gonsolin in the first inning and took May deep in the fifth frame.

Lowe's success against the Dodgers pitching platoon may allow him to rediscover some form at the plate to help Tampa Bay keep its season alive.

Cash dropped Lowe beneath Randy Arozarena in the order for Games 4 and 5, so that may give him a chance to see better pitches, or face hurlers under more pressure if the postseason's breakout star reaches base.

Since he had success against Gonsolin and May and will not experience an early exit due to matchups, like Austin Meadows and Ji-Man Choi could, Lowe is worth a shot on a home run prop bet.

If Lowe fails to come up with a hit in Game 6, he could top the list of most disappointing players in the series.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

