October 27, 2020
NFL Predictions Week 8: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games
The 2020 NFL season continues to be one with very good and very bad teams. Of the league's 32 teams, 12 have at least five wins, while another seven have one win or fewer. The difficult part of this season has been figuring out exactly where the other 13 teams belong.
The 2-4 New England Patriots, for example, have now taken the Seattle Seahawks down to the wire and been physically dominated by the Denver Broncos. The San Francisco 49ers have blown out New England and been blown out by the Miami Dolphins.
In short, picking winners on a week-to-week basis has been just as difficult, especially against the spread.
Picking winners, however, is exactly what we're going to do. Here, you will find early odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, score predictions and a look at some of the top plays of the week.
Atlanta Falcons (+2.5, 49) at Carolina Panthers: 30-28 Carolina
Minnesota Vikings (+6.5, 54.5) at Green Bay Packers: 38-28 Green Bay
Tennessee Titans (-6, 54.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: 26-23 Tennessee
New York Jets (+19, 48) at Kansas City Chiefs: 35-12 Kansas City
Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5, 54) at Cleveland Browns: 33-32 Cleveland
Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5, 46.5) at Baltimore Ravens: 24-22 Baltimore
New England Patriots (+3.5, 44) at Buffalo Bills: 22-20 Buffalo
Indianapolis Colts (-3, 50.5) at Detroit Lions: 28-23 Indianapolis
Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, n/a) at Miami Dolphins: 30-28 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 45) at Denver Broncos: 23-21 Los Angeles
San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 54) at Seattle Seahawks: 30-23 Seattle
New Orleans Saints (n/a) at Chicago Bears: 28-22 New Orleans
Dallas Cowboys (n/a) at Philadelphia Eagles: 22-16 Philadelphia
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10.5, 47) at New York Giants: 30-20 Tampa Bay
Green Bay Packers (-6.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are one of the aforementioned one-win teams, and they appear to be barreling toward a lost season. They started with a 43-34 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers in a game that wasn't as close as the final score might indicate.
Don't be shocked to see a repeat result in the rematch.
The Packers have rolled over every opponent except the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. They have an MVP candidate in Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and an offense that is chock full of weapons. Even without starting running back Aaron Jones in Week 7, Green Bay racked up 379 yards of offense and 35 points.
Even if Jones misses a second-consecutive week, Jamaal Williams will ensure that the ground game continues to hum.
"He's an important, important part of what we're doing," Rodgers said of Williams, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Expect the Packers to beat their NFC North rivals by more than a touchdown for the second time in 2020.
Kansas City Chiefs (-19) vs. New York Jets
While a line of nearly 20 points is a hard one to justify, it would be a major surprise if the Kansas City Chiefs didn't win by three touchdowns against the winless New York Jets.
Kansas City just beat the Denver Broncos by 27 points, and the Broncos have been far more competitive than the Jets this season.
New York ranks dead-last in points scored, averaging just over 12 per game. They also rank 20th in run defense, 24th in pass defense and 25th in total defense.
On the road, against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and former Jet Le'Veon Bell, it's hard to see New York putting up much of a fight here. They'll try, of course, but the reality is that the Jets don't have the talent at hand to compete with one of the most complete teams in the NFL.
Going winless is hard, and the Jets are likely to stumble into a victory at some point in 2020. However, it isn't going to happen in Kansas City. Expect this one to get ugly early and not to get much prettier over the final three quarters.
Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns over 54 Total Points
An over/under of 54 points actually feels low for this one, given the state of the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders defenses. Cleveland ranks just 21st in total defense and 29th in points allowed. Las Vegas ranks 26th in total defense and 31st in points allowed.
With weapons like Josh Jacobs, Kareem Hunt, Henry Ruggs III, Jarvis Landry, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on the field, there should be points galore.
Perhaps the line is low because the Cleveland Browns have lost star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for the season to a torn ACL. Realistically, though, that shouldn't have a significant impact on the Browns offense.
Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't complete a pass in Week 7 with Beckham on the field. Over the final three quarters, though, he went 22-of-23 with five touchdowns. His only incompletion came on a spike to stop the clock.
The Browns offense is going to remain dangerous. The Raiders offense should as well. Neither defense is going to suddenly become a shut-down unit, and it wouldn't be a shock if the total points got up into the 80s.
