NFL Predictions Week 8: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

0 of 4

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season continues to be one with very good and very bad teams. Of the league's 32 teams, 12 have at least five wins, while another seven have one win or fewer. The difficult part of this season has been figuring out exactly where the other 13 teams belong.

The 2-4 New England Patriots, for example, have now taken the Seattle Seahawks down to the wire and been physically dominated by the Denver Broncos. The San Francisco 49ers have blown out New England and been blown out by the Miami Dolphins.

In short, picking winners on a week-to-week basis has been just as difficult, especially against the spread.

Picking winners, however, is exactly what we're going to do. Here, you will find early odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, score predictions and a look at some of the top plays of the week.